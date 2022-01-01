HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Eden Morgan, 7, Hillsboro, pedals a stationary bicycle to mix a smoothie Saturday at Marion County Health Fair. Chisholm Trail Extension District's food educator, Myrta Billings, and Eden's sisters watch the smoothie mixing in a blender bowl.
A row of motorcyclists and classic car drivers Saturday take Christmas gifts to Hillsboro for distribution to community Christmas programs for needy children.
Punter Trevor Schafers turns quarterback in a fourth-down trick play that gives Marion a first down and Schaefers eight yards of passing.
Students perform a scene from Marion High School's fall musical, "Singing in the Rain."
