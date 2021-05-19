HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
"Crushed concrete" spread Friday on Yarrow Rd. contains a lot of unwelcome contaminants.
In his military jeep, Robert Novak and four other veterans - Ken Funk, Ken Kroupa, Ken Novak, and Francis Jirak - escort more than 100 walkers at Pilsen after a four-day pilgrimage from Wichita two years ago. About 400 are expected to make the walk on June 6 this year.
A lawn at 130 S. Roosevelt in Marion is overgrown and may end up being mowed by the city at a $60 charge.
Quenton Taylor, left,and Alec Richardson put finishing touches on cedar chests they built in Mark Lockhart's advanced woodworking class.
