HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Contestant Kyle Isaac of Hillsboro cuts a rack of ribs in preparation for eating Saturday at Hillsboro's Prairie Smokin' Barbecue. The inaugural event brought in 11 teams, and 400 plates of barbecue were served to attendees. Contestant Kyle Isaac of Hillsboro cuts a rack of ribs in preparation for eating Saturday at Hillsboro's Prairie Smokin' Barbecue. The inaugural event brought in 11 teams, and 400 plates of barbecue were served to attendees.



Matt Voth educates Wheat Weavers members about his experiences at Coyote Gulch farm. Matt Voth educates Wheat Weavers members about his experiences at Coyote Gulch farm.



Hillsboro's Jorge Hanschu takes a swing at a pitch during Monday's game against Lyons. The Trojans outscored Lyons 27-2 over the course of two games. Hillsboro's Jorge Hanschu takes a swing at a pitch during Monday's game against Lyons. The Trojans outscored Lyons 27-2 over the course of two games.