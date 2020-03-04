HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillboro girls basketball team celebrates Monday after squeaking by Herington in a 30-28 win at home. The team will face Chase County in Thursday's semifinals. Hillboro girls basketball team celebrates Monday after squeaking by Herington in a 30-28 win at home. The team will face Chase County in Thursday's semifinals.



A herd of bison graze on grass at Clover Cliff Ranch, 15 miles northeast of Florence. Warren Harshman and son Spencer are transitioning from breeding beef cattle to bison, with 300 head delivered last week to Clover Cliff Ranch, and 200 at their property on Diamond Creek Rd. A herd of bison graze on grass at Clover Cliff Ranch, 15 miles northeast of Florence. Warren Harshman and son Spencer are transitioning from breeding beef cattle to bison, with 300 head delivered last week to Clover Cliff Ranch, and 200 at their property on Diamond Creek Rd.



Goessel's Nathaniel Zogleman, 4, races for the hoop on a fast break during Thursday's 51-44 loss to Elyria Christian. The Bluebirds' substate game is 6 p.m. Thursday at Marysville. Goessel's Nathaniel Zogleman, 4, races for the hoop on a fast break during Thursday's 51-44 loss to Elyria Christian. The Bluebirds' substate game is 6 p.m. Thursday at Marysville.