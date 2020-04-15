HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tyson Weidenbener, a sales representative with Morrison Roofing and Construction of Derby, outlines hail damage to a roof on 711 Coble St. with blue chalk. Weidenbener and his partner had permits and spent the day inspecting the roofs of at least 50 houses in Marion.



A daffodil blossoms this week in Marion's city park before this past weeks freeze - a hopeful sign of spring.



A Marion city crew works Sunday to repair a power line that began smoldering after a 3-hour blackout ended.