BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
Marion residents who got their utility bills this week will get another by the end of the week.
The bills were an accidental re-send of August bills and had a due date of Aug. 15.
-
A noisy party early Sunday at 313 N. Cedar St. in Marion ended with partygoers fleeing and two teens becoming the 11th and 12th Tabor College athletes accused of marijuana possession in the past 6½ months.
Partygoers who had parked all along Cedar St. and as far away as in Holy Family parish’s parking lot fled after Marion police officer Aaron Slater arrived at 12:20 a.m. to investigate a neighbor’s complaint of being unable to fall asleep because of noise.
-
Two months after would-be developers of a second dollar store in Marion withdrew an offer to buy a reserved lot in the city industrial park, city council members voted 4/1 Monday to authorize an agreement donating a different lot and agreeing to pay to build a street for access.
Council member Ruth Herbel cast the lone vote in opposition to giving the land, one lot north of the original location, to CBC Marion, part of U.S. Federal Properties Co., Kansas City, Missouri.
-
It was a small crowd in the courthouse hall Tuesday as election votes were counted.
Commissioners Randy Dallke, David Crofoot, and Jonah Gehring, Marion resident Gene Winkler, Marion city council member Ruth Herbel, and city council candidates Darvin Markley, and Zach Collett sat in the hallway watching numbers being posted on an electronic screen.
-
New cases of COVID in Marion County continue to slide, but active clusters of the virus persist at district schools and a care home.
Centre school district has been coping with an outbreak of the virus among students and staff for several weeks, superintendant Larry Geist said Tuesday.
-
Some Peabody residents ate simple meals off paper plates to avoid needing water during a boil order issued at 2:30 p.m. Friday that lasted until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Others, like Courtney Schmill, kept boiled water in pots by their sinks and added bleach when washing dishes.
-
As if 2020 hadn’t already been a tough year for 12-year-old Emma because of the death of her mother, Christmas would have been stark without the help of a program that provides holiday gifts for children who otherwise would have nearly nothing to open on Christmas morning.
The program also supplies families with the trappings of a holiday feast.
-
A Marion County family of three who found themselves hard-put to keep up with winter heating costs last year found help through a statewide program for families with limited income.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, operated through the state and administered by the Department for Children and Families, is the program the family turned to.
-
A community committee’s proposal for a two-mile hike and bike trail was unanimously endorsed Monday by Marion’s city council.
If the state approves a city grant application, the gravel and crushed limestone trail will cost the city $20,000. The remainder of the $160,000 cost would be paid by the grant.
-
A drawn-out dispute between the city of Marion and a disabled resident threatening to sue is still playing out.
Kari Newell and her husband, Ryan, whose legs were amputated during the Gulf War, contend the city did not comply with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act when it did an extensive streetscape project two years ago.
-
During last year’s quarantined Thanksgiving, many people had no need for a Butterball capable of feeding an entire extended family. This caught many grocers in Marion County off-guard.
Carlsons’ Grocery, Dale’s Supermarket, and Peabody Market order traditional holiday food like Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams three to six months before the holiday. They had an oversupply last year when quarantined families didn’t have the appetite for what they’d ordered.
-
Teenager Moriah Jost turns her gift for words into treasured keepsakes that honor a loved one’s memory.
The Hillsboro High junior felt the call to turn words into works of art as a child.
-
Jessey Hiebert, assistant police chief since 2003, was formally appointed police chief at Tuesday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting. His appointment follows the retirement Sept. 30 of Dan Kinning.
Hiebert has been with the department since 1993 — first as a reserve officer, then as a full-time officer since 1997. During those years, he has been a drug dog handler, sergeant, and field training officer.
-
Services for Arlene Pankratz, 97, who died Thursday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, were 11 a.m. Tuesday at Durham Baptist Church. Committal was at Durham Park cemetery in rural Durham.
Born June 15, 1924, to William and Leah (Schuber) Hamm of Durham, she married Paul Pankratz on Feb. 11, 1945, in Durham.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Lori Lalouette
-
IN MEMORIAM: Bret O'Dell
-
In a year that bought flooding and drought to Marion County, soybeans proved their resilience, but yields fell slightly below last year’s and varied widely.
“It’s all across the board,” area farmer Terry Vinduska said. “There are fields in the mid-30s and fields in the 50s. Guys are telling me the yields are following where the rain fell.”
-
Rain, snow, sleet, or shine — a hungry cow can’t wait for the turn of the season to eat between 24 and 55 pounds per day. That includes winter.
Kansas cattle ranchers have an advantage over farmers working in damper countries like Ireland. They can let their cattle graze during winter without cattle getting hurt on soaked ground or preventing fresh spring growth.
-
It is, perhaps, a sign of the times that what used to be called dime stores now are dollar stores. It’s also a sign of the times that they seem to be popping up faster than price hikes on everyday goods.
Like it or not, Marion now appears to be getting a second dollar store. Some think it will make the town a shopping destination. Others think it will make it a food desert, driving fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats out of the market when local sellers of them can’t compete on prices of other goods that subsidize making those items available.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Tall, dark, and caffeinated
-
Jennifer Hess of Marion has been collecting antique lunchboxes since she was in sixth grade.
“The year was 1981,” Hess said, “and every Saturday morning, I clamored to watch my favorite cartoon — Healthcliff — with the mischievous, orange-striped tabby cat. He always managed to fool the dogs in the neighborhood, and he looked similar to a male cat I owned through adulthood.”
-
Marion residents Doug and Ginny Lind spent five September days in Algiers, Louisiana, making homes ravaged by a hurricane safe enough to live in before complete repairs could be made.
One of the homes they worked on was built in 1906. Because building practices were different then, removing rain-damaged wall boards was not quite what Doug expected, he told Marion Kiwanis members Oct. 27.
-
A card shower is being requested for Gordon and Judy Pendergraft of Marion, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
They were married Oct. 30, 1971, at West Evangelical Christian Church in Wichita.
-
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago
-
Hillsboro and Goessel are one step closer to state titles after winning at home.
Hillsboro beat Douglass in a 60-7 blowout while Goessel eked out a 44-36 victory over Skyline in overtime.
-
Hillsboro took second at state championships Saturday.
The Trojans defeated Garden Plain 2-1 but fell to Smith Center 2-0 in the finals.
-
More than a dozen teams competed at class 1A and 2A state cross country Saturday at Victoria-Sand Plum Nature Trail.
Goessel