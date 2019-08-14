HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The barn of Eldon and LaVonne Wiens sits reduced to ashes and charred metal after being struck by lightning last week.
Joe and Kathy Klassen of Herbert, Saskatchewan, traveled 1,375 miles on motorcycles to meet with Loewen family members at the Pioneer Adobe House in Hillsboro. Joe is a great-grandson of Peter and Anna Loewen.
A dragonfly perches on a twig Monday morning near Marion County Lake as it takes a break from hunting. The aquatic insects swarmed in the lake's coves.
Lola Savoia snuggles with Brownie the rabbit in her room at Parkside Homes.
