Two physicians are leaving Hillsboro Community Hospital, one of them immediately.
A source at the hospital confirmed physician Alisa Schmidt’s final day practicing at Hillsboro was today.
Marion County Lake is under a blue-green algae warning after tests taken Monday revealed a suspicious-looking patch of algae spotted a week earlier is indeed harmful blue-green algae.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism issued the warning Thursday, upgrading a watch issued a week ago to a warning status.
Opponents of a proposed wind farm that would span from Florence to Aulne to north of Peabody have hired two lawyers in an effort to stop potential development.
Both lawyers were present to observe Monday’s county commission meeting, but neither Newton lawyer Jim Gillmore nor Overland Park lawyer Robert Titus spoke during the meeting.
When Tabor College football player Barrett Smith showed up April 24 to volunteer at Parkside Homes, he said he wanted to show teammates the opportunities that exist in Hillsboro.
“Everybody gets to interact with the community,” he said. “I’m sure half of them didn’t know this existed. We went out back and some of them said, ‘Holy cow, I didn’t know there was this part of Hillsboro at all.’ ”
Marion County Park and Lake remains under a blue-green algae watch until Kansas Department of Health and Environment obtains test results from water samples taken Monday.
The algae watch, imposed last week after lake superintendent Isaac Hett notified the state agency he’d seen what appeared to be an algae bloom, could be upgraded to a warning Thursday after KDHE gets tests results from Monday’s water samples.
Saturday’s annual cleanup at Marion Reservoir was very special for organizer Lloyd Davies this year.
Davies’ father, who volunteered every year, died last week. The cleanup was an important way to honor his father and work through his loss, Davies said.
Marion County resident Jayce Hett, has a passion for rebuilding that takes him from project to project.
“As soon as I drive them one time, I’m done,” he said.
The former operators of Westview Manor in Peabody, now in receivership, are turning to the state court of appeals to try to regain control of the nursing home.
District judge Steven Hornbaker ruled last month that the nursing home for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities would remain in receivership as he initially placed it in December. Hornbaker said in a strongly-worded ruling March 29 that if former operators Franklin Healthcare was unaware of the facility’s “unsafe, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions,” they should be charged and tried for elder abuse.
Goessel Community Foundation gave $2,400 in grants to seven community organizations April 27.
The foundation, an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation, awarded the grants at a recognition dinner hosted by the foundation board.
Registration for Studio 23’s dance camp in Hillsboro will be open until May 30. The camp, which runs June 10 to 14, costs $35 and will meet daily for 45 minutes.
Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., while those ages first- through fifth-grade will meet 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Dance attire or comfortable clothing is required.
Services for Wanda Daniel, who died Jan. 23, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion.
Sherman Kelsey, 72, Wellington, died April 23 in Wichita. Services were Friday in Wellington.
Sherman was born to Harvey “Ben” and Erma Agnes Kelsey on Jan. 7, 1947, in Mare Island, California, and grew up in Marion.
Former Hillsboro resident Dorothea Kliewer, 90, died April 24 in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Services were Saturday in Weatherford.
Dorothea was born June 20, 1928, in Hillsboro, to David and Susie Kasper. She attended school at Hillsboro and Tabor College.
Phyllis Litke, 88, died Thursday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Service will be 10:30 a.m. May 7 at Ebenfeld M.B. Church, rural Hillsboro.
She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Hillsboro to Jacob B. and Agnes Wiens. She married Virgil Litke June 15, 1948, at Ebenfeld M.B. Church.
Lyle Leland Lucas Jr., 71, died Jan. 28 at Newton Medical Center. Services will be held later.
Lyle was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Marion, to Lyle and Maedean Lucas.
IN MEMORIAM: Dorothy Albrecht
IN MEMORIAM: Ed Davies
IN MEMORIAM: Gemma Davies
IN MEMORIAM: Evelyn Obermeyer
Burns resident Sonda Bruce says starting a local farmers market is about creating a resource where she can get fresh fruits and vegetables without compromising her poor health.
“I wanted as much chemical-free, locally-grown produce as possible,” she said.
Rain is typically a farmer’s blessing, but last fall’s rains wreaked some havoc on this year’s wheat crop.
County extension agent Ricky Roberts said heavy fall rains made it hard to get into fields to plant wheat and get wheat seeds to wash out of the ground.
Forget a souped up DeLorean and flux capacitor. You need only the comfort of your couch to take a trip back through time.
Streaming services that rapidly are replacing cable, satellite, and theaters provide ample opportunity to binge on classics like “What’s My Line,” “To Tell the Truth,” and “I’ve Got a Secret.”
Anyone looking for fire and brimstone in response to an editorial in this week’s Hillsboro Free Press is going to be disappointed.
We would like to publicly thank publisher Joey Young for acknowledging the accuracy of everything we reported in our three newspapers last week about the Internal Revenue Service filing a $113,756.87 lien against his company for non-payment of federal withholding and unemployment taxes, penalty, and interest.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Citizens of Marion County, beware
The Hillsboro High School softball team had a tough time garnering any momentum in Friday’s double header with Hoisington.
The Trojans were outscored 27-4 in a pair of lopsided defeats.
On April 29, the Hillsboro High School boys tennis team competed at the Central Kansas League Boys Tennis Tournament in Pratt.
The Trojans finished in seventh place and were led by the doubles team of Noah Bartel and Aidan Unruh.
Junior Mallory Ediger, also student of the month, is the daughter of David and Michelle Ediger.
Her athletic activities include volleyball, basketball, and track. Mallory is active in choir, forensics, and school dramas.
Hillsboro Elementary music and art teacher Jill Siebert will be the soprano soloist at Bethel College’s Masterworks concert at 3 p.m. May 5. She will be one of two soloists for the concert’s main feature, Gabriel Fauré’sRequiem.
Siebert, a 2017 Bethel graduate, is making her second appearance as a Bethel masterworks soloist.