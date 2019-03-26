HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Rod Koons, left, fills pulled pork sandwiches while Lyman Adams waits to receive orders for customers at Friday's 24th annual hog roast hosted by the men of Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Between 400 and 500 are served every year. Many meals were taken to go, but the dining room remained filled close to its seating capacity of 75.



Leah Roberts and Cutter Gage perform during "The Golgotha Experience," a Lenten musical performed at Marion's Performing Arts Center March 20.



McPherson veteran Warren Vincent collects cans at Marion VFW Post 6958 on Thursday as part of the Cans 4 Honor Flights effort. The nonprofit has collected enough cans to send 124 veterans from the area on honor flight trips since 2011, including 32 veterans in 2018. Vincent, who collects cans across Marion County, has gathered enough to pay for four veterans so far in 2019. McPherson veteran Warren Vincent collects cans at Marion VFW Post 6958 on Thursday as part of the Cans 4 Honor Flights effort. The nonprofit has collected enough cans to send 124 veterans from the area on honor flight trips since 2011, including 32 veterans in 2018. Vincent, who collects cans across Marion County, has gathered enough to pay for four veterans so far in 2019.