HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Firefighters from Marion, Hillsboro, and Florence fight a blaze Tuesday afternoon at Cedar and Lawrence Sts. Firefighters from Marion, Hillsboro, and Florence fight a blaze Tuesday afternoon at Cedar and Lawrence Sts.



Thurston Silhan drives a Farmall Super MTA tractor at his family's farm near Lehigh. Beyond an enjoyable experience for Thurston, working with tractors offers a medium to bond with his father and grandparents. Thurston Silhan drives a Farmall Super MTA tractor at his family's farm near Lehigh. Beyond an enjoyable experience for Thurston, working with tractors offers a medium to bond with his father and grandparents.



Kael Dameron gives his sister Reagan some attitude as the two get their bikes ready Saturday for Marion's Christmas parade. Kael Dameron gives his sister Reagan some attitude as the two get their bikes ready Saturday for Marion's Christmas parade.