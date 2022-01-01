HEADLINES

  • Toddler goes for a walk, gets returned home

    A Marion toddler who let himself out of the house while his mother was sleeping ended up safely returned to his mother Tuesday. Neighbors saw the 2-year-old walking around in his warm pajamas in the 400 block of S. Cedar St. about 9 a.m. and notified police.

  • Seven-alarm fire termed suspicious

    The cause of a fast-moving, seven-alarm fire that consumed 300 acres of grassland Monday and threatened a house east of Lincolnville is under investigation. Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser said the fire started immediately next to the edge of 290th Rd. about a half a mile east of Wagon Wheel Rd. The property is owned by Louis Kaiser.

  • County to try to bypass debt law

    County commissioners voted Monday to make an end run around a state law limiting how much debt they can incur so they could finance bonds to pay for road work. David Arteberry, public finance director with Stifel, Nicolaus and Co., whose company likely would bid to oversee the bond sale, told commissioners about a law that permits counties or cities to issue bonds for secondary arterial highways as long as the bonds do not exceed 2% of the county’s assessed valuation.

  • Pandemic marches on: County among the worst of the worst for COVID

    Though slowing, Marion County’s record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing at triple last year’s pace, exacting a disproportionately heavy toll on the county. According to the latest data from the state, the county’s total infection rate since the pandemic began stands at 26.87%, two full points higher than the statewide rate of 24.87%, which itself is among the highest rates in the nation.

  • Hospitals, ambulances stressed

    County ambulances once again are having to divert many patients from one hospital to another. St. Luke in Marion has diverted critical patients directly to larger hospitals than usual because it has had difficulty finding hospitals to accept them.

  • Kapaun to be reconsidered as martyr

    The Wichita Catholic diocese has gathered more evidence to support a request for Pilsen native Father Emil Kapaun to be designated a martyr, shortening his path to sainthood. If the Congregation for the Causes of Saints does declare Kapaun a martyr, he will skip the step of being declared “venerable” and qualifying him as “beatified.”

OTHER NEWS

  • 1 crash becomes 2, then 3 near Goessel

    It wasn’t the luckiest day of Shelby J. Wiens’s life. Her car was hit not once, not twice, but three times in a chain-reaction accident. First, the 21-year-old Moundridge woman was driving her 2015 Subaru Forester south on K-15 when a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Ashley M. Hagen, 32, Goessel, turned in front of Wiens’s car at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 22. The cars collided in the intersection of K-15 and 120th Rd.

  • Supreme court hears DUI appeal

    A Marion man’s appeal of his Oct. 3, 2019, driving under the influence conviction was heard Tuesday in the state supreme court. Ty R. Zeiner was found guilty Oct. 3, 2019, of driving under the influence, second conviction.

  • Request for waived hearing rejected

    A judge has rejected a request by a Marion man charged with 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children and one count of battery to have a preliminary hearing he waived in 2017. The trial of Jerry Thouvenell, charged in February 2017, has been postponed 11 times.

  • 2nd cell tower approved

    Settling a dispute over whether a cell tower can be built near another, county commissioners Monday granted a permit for one to be constructed, but with conditions. Developer Harmoni Towers of Little Rock, Arkansas, wanted to build the tower on property owned by a partnership of Marion grocers Greg and Mitch Carlson and lease it to AT&T for 20 years.

  • Community garden approved

    Hillsboro Elementary School’s garden club appeared Tuesday at Hillsboro’s city council meeting to propose creating a community garden near the pioneer Adobe house’s visitor center. In their presentation, members highlighted growing crops for supermarkets and food banks, bringing the community together for gardening, and growing flowers to beautify the town.

  • Citizens take concerns to senator during visit

    Citizens relayed a range of concerns when Sen. Roger Marshall appeared Saturday at Tabor College’s auditorium. “I think the best doctors are listeners,” Marshall, who is a physician, said before starting an open discussion. “I think the best senators are listeners, too.”

  • Pancake day, but not grants, postponed

    Although Peabody Community Foundation’s annual Pancake Day will be postponed because of COVID, the foundation still is giving away more than $11,000 in grants to Peabody charities. Some grant recipients include the city pool, for improvements as well as free swim lessons to kids between ages 5 and 10; Peabody Historical Society, for ramps and handrails to make buildings more accessible; the Hub, for repairing its pool table; the American Legion, for a new pizza oven; Peabody Food Bank, for vouchers for Peabody Market; and Peabody-Burns school district, for Kansas Food Bank Food 4 Kids service at the elementary school as well as emergency financial assistance through Families and Communities Together.

DEATHS

  • Al Chill

    Services for Marion native Alfred Alexander Chill, 98, who died Sunday at Norman Veterans Center in Norman, Oklahoma, will be later in Oklahoma City. Burial will be at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, Oklahoma.

  • Bob Ehrlich

    Services for Robert “Bob” Ehrlich, 86, who died Jan. 24 at his home in Marion, were Monday at First Christian Church in Marion with interment in Marion Cemetery. In addition to farming and ranching, he sold feed and seed and earlier drove athletics buses for Marion High School.

  • Norine Holtsclaw

    Services for Marion resident Norine Holtsclaw, 85, who died Friday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, have not been announced. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Newkirk, Oklahoma, to Elijah and Sarah Marie Fadley.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Leland Albrecht

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Thomas Druse

  • YouTube stars cultivate image of farming

    YouTube stars and fifth-generation farmers Greg, Nathan, and Kendal Peterson sang and did a presentation Friday at Marion Sports and Aquatics Center in honor of Kansas Day. The three brothers — collectively the Peterson Farm Bros — started uploading music parody videos to YouTube 10 years ago. In 2012, they had their first major hit with “I’m Farming and I Grow It,” a parody of “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO. It garnered five million views in one week.

  • Windbreak merits conservation award

    Driving south on Nighthawk Rd., just across the Cottonwood River, travelers can see a large, lush windbreak to the west that wraps around the homestead of Jon Hefley and his wife, Sonja. They have lived at 1753 Nighthawk Rd. for 30 years. Jon started planting trees on their five-acre site after his father gave him a book about windbreaks.

  • Mother-son partnership keeps farm going

    Gordon Entz of Hillsboro has been involved in farming all of his life. He was working with his parents, Clifford and Vickie Entz, when his father died in 2014. He and his wife, Shawn, moved to the home place after his mother moved to town.

  • Co-op is betting robotic weeders may be able to reduce chemical use

    Organic farmers or others who are looking for a chemical-free way to eliminate weeds in their crops may be happy to know that Mid Kansas Cooperative is partnering with Greenfield Robotics to provide early access to weed-control robots. Weedbots would be used between rows after planting to manage pigweed, marestail, and other broadleaf weeds.

  • Name, people at Deere dealership to remain same

    PrairieLand Partners, which operates a branch in Marion, is combining operations with Iowa-based John Deere dealership AgriVision Equipment Group. Despite the merger, both companies will continue to operate under their existing names, and employees at Marion will remain the same.

  • Teacher presents to state ag instructors

    Marion agriculture teacher Mark Meyer presented sessions on new technology in agriculture when Kansas ag educators met Jan. 20 to 22 in Mayetta. Meyer, a lead teacher for the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education program, talked about electrical relays and diodes in engine systems.

  • Cottonwood Falls secures aid for streets

    Work to repair streets and improve storm drainage in Cottonwood Falls might begin as early as March now that the city has received a $475,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. City streets have irregular profiles from people parking on chip-and-seal surfaces, causing breakage along the edges, city clerk Bree Larkin said.

  • New officer hits the streets

    Hillsboro Police Department has a new full-time officer for the first time since 2016. Peyton Heidebrecht, a Marion native who started his career in law enforcement in February last year.

  • Program to help with Internet cost

    A new federal program will help low-income residents pay for Internet services. The program replaces last year’s Emergency Broadband Benefit, which expired in December.

  • Lending some advice on borrowing

    Psst. Have I got a deal for ya! Y’know that old TV set you got? Yeah, the one with the picture that don’t look so good even when the cable doesn’t cut out for the last few minutes of a big game? I can get a brand new one. Sure, I’ll make some money on it, but don’t you worry about that. I’m just doing you a favor, knowing that you’ve already maxed out your credit cards. Ain’t I a great guy?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Doing down time

  • Veterans to discuss memorial

    Veterans of Marion County will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6958 at 420 Santa Fe St. in Marion to discuss the design for Marion County Lake Park’s veteran’s memorial. Vice commander of post 6958 Warren Kreutziger invited all Marion County veterans and interest people to be present.

  • New group supports singles

    Sue Peterson of Marion has begun Merry Widows et Cetera, a new group for widows, divorcees, or unmarried women who are looking for a place to socialize. The group meets at 10 a.m. every first and third Thursday at The Arc in the Bowron Building at 230 E. Main St., Marion.

  • Senior centers menus

  • 4-H:

    Happy Hustlers , Tampa Triple T's

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • Hillsboro principal promoted

    Clint Corby will step up to superintendent from his position as Hillsboro Middle and High School principal. “I absolutely love Hillsboro and the school district,” he said. “I want to ensure we keep doing the good things that we’re doing.”

  • Centre has issues with equipment

    Centre has not accepted installation of new hydraulic volleyball equipment in the main gymnasium because it does not meet specifications approved last May. Superintendent Larry Geist said the frame did not go up high enough to avoid obstructing high basketball passes.

  • Bina wins district creed-speaking contest

    Six Centre FFA students competed Jan. 26 in a district public speaking contest at Buhler. Kaitlynn Bina was first in creed speaking. She presented the FFA creed to a panel of judges, who asked her to explain what the creed meant to her. She will compete at a state convention in May.

  • College degrees and honors

  • 'It feels pretty nice';3-sport standout ranks among Trojan greats

    Every now and then, a certain athlete comes along who you just know will do good things before he or she ever sets foot on the field, court, diamond, track, or mat. Such athletes give off an aura of greatness and will leave a lasting impact for whichever team they play for.

  • Trojans sign on to Tabor, Hutchinson

    Hillsboro High School senior Reese Hefley signed Jan. 21 to play softball, which she has been playing since she started high school, for Tabor College. On Tuesday, Nate Hein will sign on to Hutchinson Community College’s track team as a pole vaulter — which he has been doing every year of high school except for his sophomore year, when there was no track team at Hillsboro.

  • Centre speeds past Peabody

    Shooting 63 percent from the free-throw line, Centre won a fast-paced game of runs Friday with Peabody-Burns, 63-55. Peabody-Burns, coming off a third-place finish in the Cougar Classic, in which Centre did not play, wiped out a six-point Centre lead in the second quarter, tying the game at 22.

  • Marion falters after pair of victories

    After rallying a week earlier in the Cougar Classic, relocated to Marion because of COVID-19, the Warriors failed to take advantage of homecoming Thursday to build on recent victories. Boys

  • Lehrman drops in 37 for Goessel

    A career-high 37 points by Lyna Lehrman in Friday’s game highlighted a three-victory week for Goessel’s girls. After starting last week with a 48-42 overtime loss Monday to Wichita Independent, the Bluebirds defeated Canton-Galva 28-5 Thursday and Stafford 76-40 Friday to take fifth place in a tournament at Fairfield, then beat Canton-Galva a second time, 41-17, Saturday in a Wheat State League makeup postponed from Jan. 14.

  • Wrestlers continue strong season

    Hillsboro’s Garrett Helmer (28-4) and Lane Rogers (21-6) continued strong seasons Friday at the Cardinal Classic wrestling tournament in Hoisington. Helmer won in the 152-pound class while Rogers won in the 182-pound class.

  • Bowling league results

