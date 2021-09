Firefighters from all over the county were called late Tuesday night fire to 516 S. Washington St. in Hillsboro, where fire had consumed a detached garage and spread to the attic of a four-bedroom, 2,896-square-feet rental home owned by Curt and Coral Hessel of Hillsboro. A neighbor said the house was the home of a mother and two children, all of whom escaped though some pets may not have. A state fire marshal was called to investigate.