BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
David Sawdy, the 85-year-old Andover resident whose disappearance March 31 led to an extensive search in Marion County, has died.
“Daddy passed,” his daughter, Terri Elliot, texted a
-
David Sawdy desperately needed new glasses.
His daughter, Terri Elliot, made a Friday afternoon appointment for him at an eye doctor at 13th and Rock Rds. in Wichita.
-
St. Luke Hospital’s refusal to pay when ambulance attendants are summoned to help at the hospital will be among the issues to be discussed at a last-ditch, high-level meeting Thursday.
The meeting is an attempt to resolve a series of service and billing questions before state officials intervene.
-
Changes to Marion’s ordinance on signs are coming, and council members shared feedback Monday about a draft of the city planning commission’s recommendations.
Zoning administrator director Margo Yates answered questions about 13 rules, most of which came from council member Zach Collett.
-
Although Mayor David Mayfield and his wife are sponsors of a petition to recall her, Mayfield nominated Ruth Herbel as vice-mayor on Monday.
That was after he asked council member Jerry Kline whether he wanted the role and Kline passed.
-
County firefighters were kept unusually busy during this past week fighting blazes in dry conditions and high winds.
In all, they battled 24 fires through the week, with no fires reported only one day.
-
Before-prom picture-taking is a storied tradition across the country, and in Peabody, it largely takes place on Walnut St.
In fact, it all but shuts down the town’s 1880s street.
-
A proposed new Hillsboro dog ordinance will be considered April 18.
The ordinance would change the definition of “securing” a dog in the open bed of a truck.
-
The first time Jennifer McDonald walked into 203 N. 2nd St. in Marion, she knew she was home.
“This house, it took my breath away,” McDonald said, her hand all but caressing its grand stairway.
-
County commissioners Monday discussed hiring a recruiting firm to find a county administrator.
“I think what would be helpful is knowing what you want before you send it out,” county clerk Tina Spencer said.
-
Myrna Wood didn’t want a fuss when she retired as Peabody American Legion and Auxiliary president recently.
She didn’t think she’d done anything particularly worthy of praise.
-
Services for Evelyn Mae Schmidt, 81, who died Friday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton.
Relatives will receive friends 6 to 8 tonight at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Charlotte Burton
-
IN MEMORIAM: George Coe
-
IN MEMORIAM: Hope Ehlers
-
IN MEMORIAM: Cecilia Gayle
-
IN MEMORIAM: Evelyn Hett
-
Nathan Brunner lives and breathes fire.
He’s fire chief in Ramona, a full-time Marion County advanced emergency medical technician and, on his off days, runs a burn business.
-
It’s no wonder Lyle Leppke loves doing farm and farm equipment auctions, farm appraisals, and talking with farm people.
He’s a fourth generation Marion County farmer who operates his own farm raising cattle, wheat, corn, soybean, hay, and milo on close to 1,000 acres south of Marion.
-
Mark Meyer, a Marion teacher and FFA adviser for 34 years, formally will be inducted June 3 into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame.
He was surprised by an announcement Thursday during a high school assembly.
-
It was a bit of a shock Monday night when Marion Mayor David Mayfield, who has spent much of the past two months trying to oust council member Ruth Herbel, nominated her to become vice mayor.
It was no less of a shock to hear the rest of the council spend much of the public portion of its meeting discussing proposed changes to regulations governing downtown signs.
-
Whether we blame overburdened schools, ubiquitous calculators, or populist anti-intellectualism, in which opinions become facts and facts become opinions, it’s clear that — as a nation — our math skills no longer add up.
It’s easy to blame our innumeracy on young people. While teaching a class how to make a pie chart, I once asked 12 university seniors and grad students how many of them planned to go out of state for spring break. Nine held up their hands. And all 12 whipped out their smart phone calculators when I asked what percentage that was. In case your phone isn’t handy, it’s 75% or three-quarters (as in, from 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock) on a pie chart.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Sweep that floor
-
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An apology
-
CORRECTIONS: Errata
-
Members of Trinity Mennonite Church in Hillsboro will have their final worship service Sunday. But, although it may be the end for the church, its facilities will be resurrected as a community day-care center.
Members are sad to see the church close but happy to know it will continue to serve a much-needed purpose in the community.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
-
Breane Williams pitched a no hitter and Carley Wilhelm allowed just two hits as Marion’s softball swept host Little River 15-0 and 17-2 Friday.
“Against Little River, we scored early and continued to build on our lead,” coach Judy Noller said. “Our pitchers settled in and both pitched complete games.”
-
Marion emerged with a 4-2 record after three road trips to start the season.
Hillsboro opened its season at home with two losses to Hesston.
-
Tough, windy conditions on a hilly course made it exceptionally challenging for golfers this past week at a varsity meet at Great Life golf course in Salina.
Three golfers from Goessel — Noah Schrag, Levi Schrag, and Luke Stucky — took to the links in Salina.
-
Two members of Marion County’s combined girls swim team — Lauryn Vogt and Olivia Carlson — already have qualified for state, and two relay teams are close to qualifying.
Competing in the Northwest Invitation in Wichita, the finished eighth out of 18. At Hutchinson YMCA, the team placed second out of five.
-
Colton Rempel and Cason Steinert were winless as the only two playing doubles for Hillsboro at a Clay Center tournament opening the season this past week.
They lost to teams from Clay Center, Concordia, and Sacred Heart, but their matches the matches themselves were closer than the outcome might suggest.
-
Marion High School history teacher Gary Ewert was surprised that the Kansas Council for History Education had honored him as the 2022-23 History Education High School Teacher of the Year.
When nominations went out seeking teachers with a passion for history, principal Donald Raymer didn’t have to think twice about nominating Ewert.
-
Centre does not have a baseball team, but after some parents reported their children’s desire to play high school baseball, the school board voted Monday for athletic director Tim Vinduska to explore the possibilities.
The program would have to be in cooperation with other schools.