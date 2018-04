Nora Hein pulls a sucker to see whether she has won a prize at Hillsboro Elementary's annual family reading night March 13. Physical education teacher Mike Jilka and student Nora Hein look on while Cheyenne Smith waits her turn in line. Color on the bottom of a sucker stick indicated winners of prizes ranging from bookmarks and kindness pencils to wristbands and books. Money raised was used to buy books for the school library.