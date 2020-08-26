HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Darvin Markley carefully watches over a controlled burn on land just north of Marion from his tractor.



Charlotte Silhan, left, delivers a package of masks to a donation drive Saturday at Hillsboro's Downtown Cruise.



Leon A. Scott fogs the aisles Tuesday afternoon at Carlsons' Grocery with an herbal disinfectant. The mixture of cloves, sage, thyme, white pine, tea tree oil and Eucalyptus scented the air like fine perfume. Scott says he typically fogs with disinfectant at night to avoid contact with customers who might be allergic.