HEADLINES

  • Dog owners, beware - city drafts new rules

    Hillsboro city council reviewed a proposed new dog ordinance that would make sweeping changes to rules about keeping dogs in city limits. Council members on Tuesday had their first reading of the proposed ordinance and will review it again next week.

  • EMS chief in employment limbo

    County commissioners failed Monday for a second time to accept the resignation of emergency medical services director Ed Debesis, agreeing to have more discussion at a special meeting Friday. An email encouraging EMS crewmembers to attend Monday’s county commission meeting brought 16 supporters of EMS director Ed Debesis to voice opposition to his resignation.

  • Teacher charged with sex crimes resigns position

    A Peabody-Burns High School teacher who resigned while awaiting trial on eight felony charges beat the school board to the punch last week by submitting his resignation two days before a meeting to determine if he should be terminated. Social studies teacher Chris Young is charged with five counts of unlawful sexual relations and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, related to allegations regarding two high school students. Each charge is a level five felony.

  • Criminal's worst nightmare

    Sheriff’s deputy Bronson Shipman carries typical trappings of his profession while on duty- handcuffs, a radio, a protective bullet proof vest- all necessities for someone whose job it is to ensure safety to county citizens. However, Shipman also has something on his side that other law enforcement officers in the county do not: Karma.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Grandson to visit the White House on Easter

    When Marvin and Marilyn Ratzlaff of Hillsboro found out that their newborn grandson, Casey Ratzlaff, was born with a defective spinal column, they were devastated. “We sat down and cried,” Marilyn said.

  • Ambassador to address Tabor grads

    Tabor College alumnus and foreign ambassador Paul Folmsbee will return to his alma mater May 19 as the featured speaker for commencement exercises at Wiens Stadium. Folmsbee has been ambassador to Mali, the eighth-largest country in Africa, 2015. Prior to his appointment, he was executive director for the Bureau of African Affairs in the State Department. He has spent a significant portion of his career in the developing world focusing on economic and social development, as well as serving as a civilian in active conflict zones.

  • Trade mission looking for participants

    Kansas ranchers and related agribusinesses specializing in the export of Angus and Hereford genetics can apply to participate in a beef genetics trade mission to Argentina from July 24 to Aug. 1. Attendees will interact with Argentine breeders and promote the use of U.S. beef genetics while attending Exposicion Rural (Palermo), a major Argentinean livestock show.

  • Storm chasers grow roots in Marion County

    “I guess you’re probably wondering what two Australians are doing running around Kansas?” storm chaser Clyve Herbert said as he welcomed 12 people attending a presentation Friday at the Peabody Senior Center. Herbert and Jane O’Neill have been quenching their thirst for thrills chasing storms together since 1997.

  • New cost share programs announced

    Farmers concerned about soil and water quality can apply for two programs offered through Marion County Conservation District. April 2 through April 30 is a new sign-up period for water resources and non point source cost share practices. The money would be available in July.

  • Security concerns jeopardize Peabody 4th of July show

    Security concerns among some Peabody 4th Fest organizers could bring the festival’s signature fireworks show to an end. Peabody 4th Fest organizers have requested 10 armed law enforcement officers plus the city police chief for the fireworks show, or they would cancel the event, police chief Bruce Burke told city council members Monday.

DEATH NOTICE

  • Mrs. Vernel Lovett

    Services for Vernel E. Lovett, 89, formerly of Florence, will be at 2 p.m Friday at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 1 p.m. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lawrence F. Sayers

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Jantz family cares for child waiting for liver transplant

    When Eli Jantz, 3, was born, it didn’t take long to realize something was wrong. Eli has idiopathic neonatal hepatitis — obstructive jaundice associated with giant cell transformation in the liver, which rapidly progressed into pediatric end stage liver disease.

  • Marion family gets shots and prize

    Getting a child’s immunizations on schedule can be not only healthy for the child, it can be healthy for the family budget as well. Marion parents Emily Miller and Christopher Wilson won a prize of $200 toward the utility bill of their choice because they got all of Ivan Wilson’s immunizations on schedule. Ivan is 19 months old.

  • One woman's battle against pain

    Everyone experiences pain of one sort or another during their lifetime. One such person is a Marion woman who was diagnosed 20 years ago at age 52 with deteriorating discs and arthritis in her lower back that were causing pain.

OPINION

  • What's up with EMS?

    A phrase that has its origins in the mid-1800s is one any good investigative journalist holds as an unspoken mantra: “There’s more to this than meets the eye.” Try as a I might, I can’t shake the phrase from my mind as I consider the ongoing and curious case of the pending resignation of county emergency medical services director Ed Debesis.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Looks like dirt to me

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Defending the hunt

PEOPLE

  • Couple to celebrate 60th anniversary

    Melvin and Joan Watkins of Marion will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week. The couple was married March 28, 1958, at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita. The family requests a card shower in celebration. Cards may be addressed to 1908 275th St., Marion KS 66861.

  • Economic group to meet today

    An interview of an executive director candidate tops the agenda for a meeting of the Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation board at 3:30 today at Emprise Bank in Hillsboro.

  • Trains featured Friday in Chase County songfest

    Local and visiting musicians explore train-themed songs in traditional country, folk, and bluegrass music for “Train Songs,” an Emma Chase Friday Night Music event from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Prairie Pasttimes, 220½ Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls. Admission is free.

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Group attends Unruh wedding

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Goessel player nabs honors

    A Goessel basketball players received recognition Monday from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. Bluebirds senior Eden Hiebert was named to the Class 2A first team.

  • Education careers academy offered in Emporia

    High school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors interested in learning more about careers in education can apply to attend Kansas Future Teacher Academy from June 10 to 14 at Emporia State University. Participants will work with education faculty from area school districts, ESU education faculty, and meet with new teachers, academy alumni, and award-winning teachers.

  • Sports scores

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Hillsboro and Goessel

UPCOMING

  • Reorganized society to have its first annual meeting

    The reorganized Marion County Historical Society will have its first annual meeting April 10 in the basement of Marion Christian Church, 140 N. Elm St., Marion. Light refreshments will be served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The business meeting will begin at 7. A board of directors will be elected by members and Lowell Ensey of Marion will give a presentation about the 136 school districts that existed in the county’s early years.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP