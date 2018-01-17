HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Two rounds of single-digit temperatures and subzero windchill in quick succession haven't managed to seal off a large stretch of water behind a two-to-three-foot tall pile of four-inch thick ice blocks at sunset Monday at Marion Reservoir. Remnants of a snowfall that caused hazardous road conditions throughout the county Monday and Tuesday form fluffy covers on the ice.



Goessel senior Jordan Griffin launches a 3-pointer in the Bluebirds' win against Canton-Galva. Griffin scored 32 points in two games last week.



After 19 seasons as head coach, Amy Ratzlaff has decided to step away to follow a call to full-time teaching as assistant professor of health and physical education.