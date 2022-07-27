HEADLINES

  • 40-mile, 130-mph chase ends in arrest

    A 40-mile-long chase through three counties at speeds of up to 130 mph began at 6:36 p.m. Monday on US-50 between Florence and Peabody and ended 24 minutes later with the arrest of a 19-year-old Arizona man just north of Hesston. Deputy Josh Meliza began pursuing a silver 2009 Mercedes-Benz sedan westbound from Turkey Creek Rd. at a speed indicated by radar as 129 mph.

  • City votes to curtail voter voice on bonds: Marion trying to exempt itself from state law requiring debt referendums

    On a split vote, Marion City Council passed a charter ordinance allowing the city to circumvent state law regarding voted approval of borrowing. Statutes specify that bonds for public improvement may be issued after a city engineer has developed a master plan for development and voters have approved the borrowing in a referendum.

  • Demolition delayed; dance approved

    In other business Monday, council members voted to extend the timeline on repairing a dilapidated house and to approve a street dance and beer garden on Old Settlers Day. Loomis house

  • Judge rejects changing plea

    A plea bargain made by a Marion woman in January will stand despite her having asked to take back her no-contest plea. During a July 18 hearing in district court, chief judge Benjamin Sexton did not allow Rexana J. Siebert to take back three pleas of no contest to charges of battery against a law enforcement officer in return for dismissal of all charges in eight other cases filed since 2020.

  • Sweating it out at the fair

    Despite temperatures approaching 100 degrees, kids ages 3 to 12 toughed it out to show how mighty they were during a pedal pull contest at the county fair last week. Competition was fierce and determined.

  • Woman's water shut off despite state promise

    A Florence resident’s water was shut off last week because she was behind on her bill — after the city was notified a state program would make payment on her behalf. Jesse Buchanan told city clerk Dana Gayle that Department of Children and Families had approved her application for help with her water bill through the Emergency Water Assistance Program and that payment would be made by the state.

OTHER NEWS

  • Students get hands-on with Broadway

    A weeklong Broadway and stage summer camp at Marion High School culminated in a Friday afternoon performance for relatives and friends. The experience was more than simply learning to put on a show, instructor Ruth Springer said. It taught participants how to work together, what happens behind the scenes of a performance, and other life lessons as well.

  • Hillsboro to seek grant for child care

    Hillsboro City Council voted Tuesday to pay Ranson Citycode Financial $7,500 to write a $600,000 grant for a child care center that has been high on the city’s strategic plan since the plan was last updated. City administrator Matt Stiles said donations had been raised toward the project, mostly through Hillsboro Community Foundation.

  • 3 new acts planned for bluegrass festival

    The 14th annual Bluegrass at the Lake festival will be Aug. 5 and 6. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and music will start at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at noon Aug. 6 and the music will start at 5:30 p.m. Food vendors, a silent auction, and a cornhole tournament Saturday will keep visitors entertained until music begins.

  • Steel Skarecrow to return to Threshing Days

    Steel Skarecrow, a Wichita-based band that headlined the 2021 Country Threshing Days celebration at Goessel, will perform at the festival again Aug. 5. Band leader Kurt Shobe said the four-member band formed in 2017 with performers from the region. One of the band members is Rollin Schmidt, who lives at Goessel.

  • County ponders redoing new building

    The county health department might move into its new quarters by next spring, depending on how much renovation needs to be done to get a former beauty salon ready. Commissioners voted May 31 to buy the building at 1240 Commercial Dr., north of US-56 in Marion, for $160,000. It formerly housed Silk Salon. The county has been paying $1,600 a month for a portion of a building owned by St. Luke Hospital. The hospital has plans to make different use of the space.

AUTO

  • Fair finale crashes and burns - on purpose

    The grand finale at the county fair offered plenty of revving engines, crashing cars, flying clods, and wheels spinning so hard tires lost their rubber. A few cars driving the track on broken axles were thrown into the mix Saturday night.

DEATHS

  • Beverly Elliott

    Services for Beverly Ann (Mull) Elliott, 72, who died Thursday, will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, Durham. Pastor Jose Easton will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church

  • Keith Holtsclaw

    Services for Marion resident Keith Everett Holtsclaw, 84, who died July 9 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 1 a.m. Aug. 7 at Marion Christian Church. Pastor Carl Helm will officiate. Born Dec. 22, 1937 in Fredonia to Marvin and Lula (Dryden) Holtsclaw, he married Norine Fadley on Dec. 15, 1957, in Newkirk, Oklahoma. She died in 2021. Son Mark Holtsclaw also preceded him in death.

  • 'Mike' Loveless

    Services for farmer and rancher Ervin Leon “Mike” Loveless, 91, who died Saturday at his home in Marion, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Marion. Masks are suggested. Burial with military honors will be in Lincolnville Cemetery.

  • Wanda Waner

    Services for Wanda Lee Waner, 91, who died July 14 at a nursing home in El Paso, Texas, will be 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Florence. Relatives will gather with friends from noon to 1 p.m. Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dale Jost

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Council borrows trouble by ignoring voters

    Marion’s new city administrator got his first taste of the city’s often deceptive politics Monday while watching council members, some of them not understanding what they were voting for, agree on a split vote to make it far more difficult for taxpayers to have a voice before the city goes head over heels into debt. Despite a mountain of misdirecting rhetoric from the mayor, city administrator, and bond counsel, who stands to make considerable commission on the deal, Monday night’s vote had little to do with finishing the city’s industrial park or fixing the city’s streets or even surpassing the city’s statutory limit on indebtedness.

  • Is it Young Guzzlers Day?

    At least one city council member seemed surprised Monday to hear that a large number of Marion businesses were opposed to plans for a street dance the night of Old Settlers Day. Despite being Marion’s second oldest business — and the event being a day that is supposed to celebrate town history — our business never was consulted when the city polled business owners about the proposal.

  • What's at stake in election?

    Despite no real battles at the top of the ticket, Tuesday’s primary election is shaping up to be among the most interesting and important in recent memory. The election may have serious impact not only on abortion and reproductive rights but also could help determine the future character of the Republican Party in Kansas.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Fighting for survival

PEOPLE

  • Peabody, county tales to be shared

    Peabody and Marion County memories and folklore are being collected for two upcoming projects. Peabody memories, sparked by old photos and movies of Peabody events from 1941, 1961, 1971, and more, will be shared at a lunch at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at Peabody Senior Center.

  • Retirement card shower requested

    A card shower is being requested for county commissioner Randy Dallke, who will retire Aug. 1 from Atmos Energy after 35 years with the company. His address is Randy Dallke, PO Box 106, Peabody KS 66866.

  • Open house to celebrate 100th birthday

    Musician Elmer “Bob” Delk will celebrate his 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, 1498 Kanza Rd. His children, Donna Dalke, Barb Koontz, Shirley Delk, and Rob Delk, will be hosts for the public reception, which will include a short program at 2 p.m.

  • Buildings get grant

    An emergency $65,000 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline grant to providing matching money to rehabilitate the endangered Kollock and Bragunier-Otte buildings in Peabody was one of 10 such grants announced Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Help with insurance available

    Free help will be available in Marion the last Thursday of every month for the estimated one in seven Marion County residents who do not have health insurance. State and federal agents will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. at the extension office, 1116 E. Main St., to help people enroll in and answer questions about the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

  • Senior centers menus

  • 4-H:

    Happy Hustlers

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

MORE…

© 2022 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

