Welders, builders, and crane operators are building a tank, tower house, and leg at Cooperative Grain and Supply's grain handling facility east of Hillsboro. After a months-long halt in construction over an unpaid $123,257.49 concrete bill was settled, work was allowed to proceed. Trusses were up in January, and a grain conveyor system that hangs from the roof was installed. Workers fastened tarps to the trusses.