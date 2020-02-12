HEADLINES

  • Eighth grader makes most of final spelling bee

    After receiving her second straight year chance to compete at Kansas’ state spelling bee, Marion Elementary fourth grader Alexandra Carlson is looking forward to tougher competition. “You study a much more complicated list and it’s very long,” she said.

  • County settles on S. Hutch center as site for its recyclables

    Recycling is being taken to a facility in South Hutchinson after county commissioners Monday agreed to a temporary compromise on a new site. For now, county recyclables will be taken to a South Hutchinson facility that charges a tipping fee of $98.50 a ton. It’s hoped that will last about 16 days.

  • County compromises on ambulance station

    County commissioners compromised with Hillsboro Monday by agreeing to build a new ambulance station in return for land and water and sewer services from the city. Emergency Medical Service director Travis Parmley suggested a month ago that the county purchase a former gun shop in north Hillsboro and build a two-bay garage for the ambulances.

  • Burn bans, county radios vex area's fire chiefs

    A group of county fire chiefs aired their frustrations about several problems they have faced to county commissioners Monday. The first to speak was Goessel fire chief Matthew Voth, who reminded commissioners that a burn resolution was passed in December 2017 giving the county emergency manager power to impose a temporary burn ban and notify commissioners as soon as possible.

  • Man shoots self while cleaning his gun

    A 36-year-old Hillsboro man received a lesson in gun safety last week when he shot himself in the leg while drinking and cleaning a loaded gun. “I’m sure it hurt,” police chief Dan Kinning said. “That’s why alcohol and guns don’t mix.”

  • Winter Gala an opportunity to get resourceful

    Sponsors at Hillsboro’s annual winter gala put on by the Chamber of Commerce decorate tables for diners and sweat over the details that go into pulling off a festive occasion. Cynthia Fleming and her husband own Fleming’s Mini Stor-All in Hillsboro, so she has to get creative to make the table represent her business.

  • Legislative candidate visits Democrats

    Christy Davis, a candidate for Kansas House of Representatives’ First Congressional District, spoke at Marion County Democrats’ regular meeting at Peabody Township Library. Christy, a business owner who lives in Cottonwood Falls, discussed personal tax exemptions, increasing child care tax credit, as well as Medicare and social security.

  • Odds of coronavirus low, but flu still sickens residents

    The best protection efforts against a frightening new virus making headlines worldwide are the same as one to prevent spread of influenza, which remains a greater risk to health in the county, county health nurse Diedre Serene said. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control are monitoring an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China. It is known as 2019-nCoV.

  • Outlaws spend evening dining at Harvey House

    If a group of people who had dinner Saturday at Florence’s Harvey House walked into the establishment during its heyday, the staff might have sent for the sheriff. Flint Hills Outlaws, a train and stage robbery and historical shoot out re-enactor group from McPherson, came to the museum for a meal and a discussion of the house’s history instead. Flint Hills Outlaws re-enacts robberies and shoot outs from the 1870s to 1890s.

  • Insurance agent breaks down statistics on dog bites

    Insurance agent Alex Case gave Marion Kiwanis members a view of the problem of dog bite injuries in Marion County and nationwide Feb. 5 when he spoke at the club’s weekly meeting. Case said statistics show that 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States.

  • Lifelong conservationist gives up his cows

    Gerald Rziha has been a longtime careful steward of the land. The Tampa farmer and rancher has been recognized by Marion County Conservation District in the past with the Grassland Conservation Award.

  • Calving weather 'much better' rancher says

    Donnie Hett of Marion wouldn’t say how many cattle he has, but he has “way too many when I’m feeding them, and not near enough when I’m selling them.” Hett has a bunch of heifers that started calving the first half of January. He hasn’t had any losses so far.

  • Safety a top priority working with grain

    Before employees at Cooperative Grain and Supply in Hillsboro can work in the company’s grain facilities, they review a checklist, which is important to ensure proper safety measures are taken, grain coordinator Dick Tippin said. “We do safety training with our employees and have different protocols in place,” he said. “Permits have to be filled out before they go into a potentially dangerous environment, and things that could harm you are locked out.”

  • One for all or all for one?

    One of our favorite stories comes from a conversation overheard at a civic club meeting a few years back. One member — a bit of an intellectual — was talking about a book he read over the weekend.

  • Cowboys next focus at Lifelong Learning

    Author Jim Gray will be featured 9:45 a.m. Feb. 21 at Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program in Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Executive director of Ellsworth’s National Drovers Hall of Fame, Gray will discuss the ties between cowboys of the past and today’s large, evolving beef industry.

  • Senior citizens board schedules to meet Feb. 21

    Senior Citizens of Marion County, Inc. board of directors will meet 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Marion Senior Center. Reservations for lunch are due Feb. 19. Call Janet Bryant at (620) 392-2942, or Marion County Dept. on Aging, (620) 382-3580. Reservations for transportation are due Feb. 20 by calling the department.

  • Commodities are slated to be distributed Feb. 19

    Marion Senior Center will distribute commodities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. For information, call Marion County Dept. on Aging at (620) 382-3580.

  • Goessel drops both games at Little River

    Against the best Wheat State League team, Goessel boys faltered to a 57-40 loss Friday at Little River. Little River exploded for 20 points in the second quarter to doom Goessel’s chances, and the visitors trailed 37-20 at halftime.

  • Hesston puzzle stumps Hillsboro

    The Hillsboro High School basketball teams’ struggles with the Hesston Swathers continued Friday at Hesston, with the Swathers prevailing in both contests. The Swather boys left little doubt why they’re the third-ranked team in Class 3A, using a big 20-7 second quarter to down the Trojans, 60-44.

  • School board extends administrative contracts

    Hillsboro school board Monday extended contracts through June 2022 for elementary school principal Evan Yoder, middle/high school principal Clint Corby, and activities director Robert Rempel. Technology director Brad Just and business manager Jerry Hinerman received extensions through June 2021, and TEEN director Lena Kleiner’s contract was extended through June 2022.

  • TEEN sets meeting

    Technology Excellence in Education Network’s monthly meeting will be 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hillsboro District Office.

