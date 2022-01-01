HEADLINES

  • Grass fire consumes 2,300 acres

    A wind-driven and rapidly moving fire that began at 11 a.m. Sunday on the north edge of K-150 just east of Clover Rd. spread nearly 10 miles north and northeast and consumed 2,300 acres of grassland, but firefighters from numerous agencies were able to protect homes and livestock. “That was a miracle,” Goessel fire chief Matt Voth said.

  • Abilene paramedic to lead county EMS

    An Abilene paramedic will be Marion County’s new emergency medical services director. Curt Hasart will begin duties in mid-November.

  • Sheriff calls out mental health center

    Sheriff Jeff Soyez, not happy with services the county gets from Prairie View, had plenty of questions for the organization’s representatives when they came to Monday’s county commission meeting. Prairie View’s director of access services, Patrick Flaming; chief financial officer, Matt Ankenbrandt; and chief executive, Marcy Johnson, came to answer questions about the community mental health agency’s services and what the county gets for its money.

  • Uptick in scams noted

    Scams they know about are concerning enough, but Marion police are particularly worried about victims who don’t report financial crimes. Chief Clinton Jeffrey and assistant chief Steve Janzen have noticed an uptick in residents being duped by scam artists. They’re taking a couple of reports about financial crimes each month.

  • Visual treats do the trick

    Marion homeowners are bringing Halloween joy to people who pass by their homes. Melinda Schroeder, who operates Melinda’s Home Away From Home day care at 202 S. Freeborn St., makes decorating for Halloween an educational and child-friendly endeavor.

  • Rec vote seeks to fix errors

    When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That may well be the principle guiding a Nov. 8 ballot proposal to create a recreation commission for the Marion-Florence school district.

  • Trustees confront county on roads

    County engineer Brice Goebel spent much of a Monday meeting about issues with county roads avoiding eye contact with township trustees except to sometimes disagree with what they said. Four weeks after 13 trustees presented complaints about road maintenance in writing, the group appeared for further discussion.

OTHER NEWS

  • Grant to fix Elm, Locust erosion approved

    A state grant approved Friday will pay for 70% of long-needed repairs to a culvert on Elm St. and a box bridge on Locust St. plus new curbing on those streets from Lawrence St. to Main St. in Marion. Marion will pay up to $69,810, plus engineering costs associated with making the request. As much as half the city share may come from in-kind services instead of cash.

  • Seniors share visions for Marion

    One of the best things about Marion is its small-town feeling, city council member Jerry Kline told a strategic planning facilitator at a focus group meeting Tuesday at Marion Senior Center. “A lot of people know me, and I know them,” Kline said. “You care about them more than in a big city.”

    After lingering for weeks as a less-serious watch, Marion Reservoir’s blue-green algae advisory was elevated last week to a more-serious warning. The reservoir has been under a watch, warning, or closure notice virtually the entire summer. Its status will be re-evaluated this week and updated Thursday afternoon.

  • Judicial panel picks magistrate finalists

    The nominating commission of 8th Judicial District, which includes Marion County, has selected three finalists for a district magistrate position. After interviewing the candidates Nov. 18 at the Morris County courthouse, the commission will forward recommendations to the governor for appointment.

  • Kansas history tied to railroad development

    In territorial Kansas, a fifth of all land was granted to railroad companies. The grants shaped settlements and business development in the state. Leo Oliva of Woodston talked about the railroad’s impact on Kansas development at a program last week at Marion City Library.

DEATHS

  • Marlin Janzen

    Relatives of Marlin Janzen, 83, who died Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will receive friends 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in Hearth Room at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Born June 1, 1939, near Henderson, Nebraska, he married Lu Ella Nachtigall in 1960 in Henderson.

  • Dennis Strasser

    Graveside services for Dennis Strasser, 89, who died Thursday in Hoyt, will be 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Oct. 7, 1933 in Potwin to Edward and Fern (Ullum) Strasser, he married Bonita Fisher on Nov. 12, 1960. She died in 2010.

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • Soaking up a day at the lake

    Painting pumpkins, eating s’mores, paddling canoes, shooting arrows, playing goofy games, fishing, and making crafts were part of a day at the lake Friday for Marion Middle School students. Activity stations were set up around the lake. Kids walked from one to another. Most power-walked to hurry to the next one.

  • Honor roll

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Vet retires at 67 - years of service, not age

    When Robert Novak graduated from the Kansas State University veterinary school in 1955, he expected to continue working under a Hope veterinarian whom he had spent nine months with the previous year. But a severe drought was in progress, sharply curtailing business. The vet didn’t need a partner. Novak went home and wondered what he would do.

  • Tales of trail brought to life

    “It is the human story, when it’s told and repeated, that will keep the trail alive.” That’s what Marla Matkin said to the applause of 64 people who came to Goessel city building Thursday to hear her re-enact the lives of three women who traveled the Santa Fe Trail.

  • Halloween events plentiful

    Several Halloween events are scheduled for this weekend and Monday. Lincolnville will have its first Halloweenfest at 4 p.m. Saturday at the community building. Festivities will include a $5 tailgate dinner of chili, cinnamon roll, pickle spear and drink; trunk or treat; carnival games; inflatables; pumpkin decorating; and hay rack rides. A cash prize will be given for best-decorated trunk.

  • Polka to mark couple's anniversary

    Francis and Mary (Seiler) Jirak will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a polka dance 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Pilsen Community Center. Married on October 28th, 1972, in Colwich, the couple have five children — sons Father John Jirak of Wichita, James Jirak of Udall, and Albert Jirak of Wichita and daughters Maria Gear and Kristine Simpson, both of Andale — and 25 grandchildren.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

SPORTS

  • Football gears up for playoffs

    Marion lost a last-minute heartbreaker, Hillsboro rediscovered its winning ways, Peabody-Burns also won by a lopsided score, and Centre and Goessel were on the wrong end of one-sided games as the regular season drew to a close Friday. Attention now shifts to this week’s district playoffs. Marion

  • Trojans are sub-state champs

    A line out the door of fans, family, classmates, and friends waited Saturday to get into the Marion Sports and Aquatic Center to see this year’s Class 2A sub-state volleyball championship. First on the court were No. 1 seed Hillsboro vs. No. 8 seed Northern Heights along with No. 2 seed Ell-Saline vs. No. 7 seed Sacred Heart.

  • Runners are state-bound

    Marion’s entire cross-country team is state-bound after running away with a regional runner-up finish Saturday at Tallgrass National Preserve. Gavin Wasmuth medaled with a fourth place finish. Luke Wessel, Eli Klenda, Christohoher Berry and Tristen Dye also made the top 16 overall.

MORE…

