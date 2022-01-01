HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Paisley Sullivan checks out initials on her pumpkin as Eli Odle watches teacher Michele Berens write his initials on another. Hillsboro second graders chose their favorite gourds last week from the leftovers at a pumpkin patch near Mustang and 290th Rds.



A polka dance Saturday celebrating 50th anniversaries of three Pilsen couples draws dancers of all ages.



Hillsboro's volleyball team celebrates while hoisting its trophy as Class 2A state champions Saturday.