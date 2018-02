Four instrumental music students from Goessel High School have won auditions to join the 2018 Kansas Music Educators Association's State Honor Band for students in Clas 1A to 4A schools. Winners are Elizabeth Alderfer, Julianna Schrag, and Jenny Horne, all on French horn, and Stephany Meyer, on clarinet. Band members will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wichita's Centurty II. Scott Taylor is the students' band director at Goessel. No other students from the county were selected.