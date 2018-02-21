HEADLINES

  • County jail inmate back before dinner

    Released after breakfast Valentine’s Day, a county jail inmate was back in time for dinner, and saddled with additional charges. Shane Zerbe, 32, of Wichita, released at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 14, was back in jail less than four hours later.

  • Trailer maker gets extension on tax abatement

    A Hillsboro trailer manufacturer was approved for a year’s extension on a city tax abatement during Tuesday’s Hillsboro city council meeting. Flint Hills Industries, doing business as Hillsboro Industries, was first granted a tax abatement in 2008, with a 10-year limit. This will be the final year.

  • Commission considers third location for transfer station

    Florence mayor Bob Gayle presented an offer to county commissioners Tuesday that he hoped they couldn’t refuse. While they did not refuse, they also didn’t accept.

  • Firefighters spend hours battling Sunday flames

    A brush fire, followed by a grass fire Sunday afternoon, kept Hillsboro, Lehigh, and Durham firefighters busy until well after dark. Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee said the brush fire, called in at 2:37 p.m., had been burning many days.

  • Missionary couple looks back of service abroad, home

    The things Joe Walter of Hillsboro learned while growing up on a farm in South Dakota served him well after he became a missionary to Peru. He built houses, churches, and a motor boat and taught the indigenous population how to farm and secure their property with deeds.

OTHER NEWS

  • County to get two new ambulances

    County commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of two more ambulances to replace two that are pushing the end of their useful lives. Emergency Medical Services director Ed Debesis presented bids for three ambulance options from two suppliers.

  • New Tampa foundation kicks off first project

    Tampa’s popular “Little Free Library” will soon have a bigger, more robust brother of sorts, as a library building is being built mere feet away. David Mueller, board member for Tampa Community Foundation, said an unsightly empty space where the structure is being built is in the location a notable past resident used to operate a business.

  • Westar Energy warns customers of imposters

    Westar Energy is alerting customers that imposters claiming to work for the company are threatening to disconnect service and asking for prepaid cards as payment. Several customers have contacted Westar after receiving suspicious phone calls.

  • Another ex-athlete arrested

    Another former Tabor College athlete was arrested early Thursday after a brief police pursuit that began on US-56 and ended on Adams St., just south of the city shops. Zachary Andrew-Yamamoto, 23, a former offensive lineman from Hilo, Hawaii, who was a senior on the Tabor football roster in 2016, was arrested by Hillsboro police on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released 3½ hours later on $2,500 surety bond.

  • Teen substance abuse, destructive behaviors, get increased scrutiny

    In an effort to help parents guide their children through their teen-age years, Marion County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is joining “It Matters,” a statewide campaign to promote positive choices. It Matters addresses alcohol abuse, marijuana use, prescription drug abuse, suicide prevention, and problem gambling.

  • Weather postpones program

    Severe weather has led to postponement of a program on severe weather. Because of possible inclement weather tonight, the National Weather Service has postponed a storm preparedness program planned for tonight in Hillsboro.

DEATHS

  • Helen Cody

    Services for Helen “Petie” Cody, 63, Hillsboro, who died Feb. 13 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Tabor College Cafeteria. She was born Jan. 6, 1955, in San Francisco.

  • Marilyn Miller

    Private services are planned at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for former Peabody resident Marilyn Kay (Zinn) Miller, who died Thursday. Her husband was pastor at Peabody United Methodist Church for several years in the 1970s.

  • Malinda Nikkel

    Services for Malinda Nikkel, 91, who died Friday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were Tuesday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment was in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery. Born Jan. 28, 1927, in Hillsboro to Dave and Marie (Wiens) Penner, she was preceded in death by husband Irvin Nikkel, brother Donald Penner, and sister Esther Penner.

  • Betty Thomas

    Services for Betty Thomas, 78, who died Saturday at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial will be in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery will be an hour before the services. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Forrest Kelsey

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Melvin Lanning

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Martha Penner

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Making a difference in the lives of children

    Time and compassion can make a real difference in the life of an abused or neglected child. Court-appointed special advocates are volunteers who engage with children to provide insight to the court system as it deals with the issue of what needs to be done for the child.

  • Surprise reunion was a new beginning

    A trip that was planned as a combined Christmas and birthday gift for Peggy Blackman of Marion from her daughter, Kay, turned out to be more than she dreamed it would be. She reconnected with Marion High School exchange student Alf Tangvald, whom she hadn’t seen in 28 years. “I couldn’t believe it!” she exclaimed. “We had a tearful reunion. We just clung to each other. We had so many wonderful experiences with him in our family. He was like a son.”

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Couple visits former resident

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SENIOR LIVING

  • Meals on Wheels cooks up love for neighboring community

    Thanks to the altruism of one woman, five Florence community members benefit from Meals on Wheels, which they otherwise wouldn’t have access to. Peabody Senior Center is an outlet for the program and funded through the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. The center has to follow certain guidelines to be reimbursed for the mileage they acquire while delivering meals.

  • Keeping the mind sharp as years advance

    Changes are obvious as people move into their senior years, but as more people live longer, we learn more about how change doesn’t have to mean decline. Physical activity and proper diet and nutrition can help people age 50 and older maintain their physical health.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Bachman headed to state

    Six tickets for the Class 3-2-1A state meet at Hays were up for grabs Friday and Saturday at Eureka for the Trojan wrestling team. Freshman Jordan Bachman was Hillsboro’s lone wrestler that managed to get one, taking third place in the 126-pound class with a 4-1 finish.

  • Swathers cut down Trojans for sweep

    Despite a winless week, there’s still some good news for the Trojan basketball teams. They won’t be seeing either of perennial CKL menaces Halstead or Hesston again this year.

  • Ranked Berean teams too much for Goessel

    Berean’s state-ranked boys and girls teams proved formidable foes, as Goessel lost both games Friday in Elbing. In a battle of ranked Class 2A girls teams, No. 10 Berean defeated No. 8 Goessel 34-20.

  • College Degrees and Honors

  • MENUS:

    Goessel and Hillsboro menus

UPCOMING

  • Algae to be topic of water meeting

    Harmful algae blooms will be among the topics when the Neosho Regional Advisory Committee of the Kansas Water Office meets at 1 p.m. March 5 at Scout House in Hillsboro. Other topics will include conservation innovation grants and a water quality technology farm.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP