HEADLINES

  • Wind farm discussion packs county meeting

    If county commissioners had voted for a moratorium on wind farms, Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of National Renewable Solution said his company was likely to end work on its proposed Expedition Wind Farm project. The idea of a second wind farm in the county has met with stiff opposition because of what some consider bad experience with Diamond Vista wind farm being developed in the northern portion of the county. Some county residents earlier called for a moratorium, striking a chord with commissioner Dianne Novak, but at the end of a five-hour meeting Monday and despite Novak sticking to her guns, no moratorium was passed.

  • Boil order leads to school cancellations

    A boil order from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shut schools in Hillsboro on Thursday and Friday after a problem developed with one of the city’s water pumps. Water samples came back clean Friday afternoon.

  • Made in Kansas product cuts the mustard

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services , and people here in your own county. By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer Eugene Hein is willing to bet that customers will buy his product if they taste it.

  • Verizon proposes new cell tower

    A proposal to build a 129-foot monopole telecommunications tower at Commercial and Forest Sts. is being considered by Marion planning and zoning commission.we According to city administrator Roger Holter, the plan is for a Verizon Wireless tower expected to provide dominant service to the area. When the Marion cell site is built, it is expected to improve area cell phone service. It is in anticipation of providing 5G service to the area, Holter said.

  • Hillsboro, Goessel assist at Peabody fire

    Fire departments from Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel responded to a house fire at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the residence of Elmer Delk. They battled the fire for four hours. The home, on Limestone Rd. between 110th and 120th Rds., was a total loss, with only the north side left standing. The cause of the fire is unknown.

OTHER NEWS

  • TEEN to meet

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. March 20 at Marion district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. For questions or more information, contact Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Rep. Ward to give update

    Representative Jim Ward of Wichita, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Scout House, 200 S. Memorial Dr., Hillsboro. Ward will update citizens on issues in the state legislature. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

  • Kindergarten screening at Hillsboro

    Hillsboro residents with preschoolers eligible for kindergarten during the 2019-2020 school year, can contact the Hillsboro Elementary School office for a screening appointment. Screenings will be at Hillsboro Elementary School April 4 and 5. Call (620) 947-3184, Ext. 1 to schedule an appointment.

  • Travel baseball, softball signups open

    Cottonwood Valley League signups in Hillsboro are available for baseball and softball through March 22. The age groups for baseball are: 10 and younger, 12 and younger, 15 and younger, and 18 and younger. Softball is available for 10 and younger, 12 and younger, and 16 and younger.The teams will travel to nearby towns to compete.

  • Dance camp dates set

    Tabor College women’s soccer’s 5th annual youth soccer academy will be held March 26 to April 27 for players kindergarten and up, run by coaches and players from the Tabor women’s team. Practices will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Tabor practice soccer field south of the football parking lot. Games will be Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoon.

  • Track apparel available

    Hillsboro’s Teamshop is open now until March 20 to order Trojan track apparel. Two types of T-shirts are available, one for $12 and one for $17. Apparel can be purchased at www.hillsborotrack.khaosapparel.com.

  • Tabor announces soccer camp

    Tabor College women’s soccer’s 5th annual youth soccer academy will be held March 26 to April 27 for players kindergarten and up, run by coaches and players from the Tabor women’s team. Practices will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Tabor practice soccer field south of the football parking lot. Games will be Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoon.

DEATHS

  • Genny Abrahams

    Services for Genny Abrahams, 76, who died March 7 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery.

  • Rosse Case

    Rosse Case, 91, of Overland Park, formerly of Marion, died Saturday at Kansas City, Missouri. His service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marion Presbyterian Church.

  • John Savoia

    Services for John Savoia, 91, who died Saturday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. tomorrow at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He was born June 5, 1927, in Piermont, New York. He married Lola Stratman on Dec. 11, 1981, in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charlie Hatfield

DOCKET

FARM

  • Cattlemen reduce use of antibiotics

    Some cattlemen were reluctant to accepta Veterinary Feed Directive that limits use of drugs in animal feed. However, according to a report by the Federal Department of Agriculture, the use of “medically-important” antibiotics decreased by 33 percent in 2017, the first full year it was in effect. The directive required veterinarians to supervise use of medications in animal feed. Veterinarian oversight seems to have played a role in reducing sales of antibiotics.

  • Everything but the moo...

    Most people are familiar with the cuts of beef that come from cattle. But not many know of beef byproducts that are used in everyday life. Did you know:

  • Farm Bureau aims to provide health benefits

    In a recent national survey, 65 percent of farmers identified the cost of health insurance as the most significant threat to their farming operations. According to Kansas Farm Bureau, in the past five years, net farm income has declined by nearly 50 percent, while insurance costs have increased by more than 200 percent.

OPINION

  • Getting our 'buts' in gear

    Once again, Marion County seems divided over another huge plan — in this case, a second wind farm in the southeast part of the county. As with most plans, many are loudly shouting “No!” while a few are perhaps less loudly shouting “Yes!”

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Breakfast at Gilwoods

PEOPLE

  • Marion County included in historical exhibit

    A special exhibit that opened March 1 at Kansas Historical Society in Topeka contains highlights from all 105 Kansas counties including Marion. The Marion County display focuses on the story of Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun. Stories and images about Marion County’s origins; Peabody’s silk station; Claude Francis Laloge, proprietor of a Santa Fe Trail station; and Keystone Ranch can be accessed through a touchpad.

  • Roadwork to slow travel in north portion of county

    Pavement reconstruction on a three-mile stretch of US-56/US-77 north of Lincolnville will affect drivers as far south as Marion until mid-September. According to Kansas Department of Transportation, drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Traffic from Marion to the Dickinson County line will be limited to a 10-foot width restriction. Traffic signals will direct drivers through the construction area starting five miles north of Lincolnville.

  • Street, alley may close in Ramona

    A hearing to discuss closing of an alley and street within Ramona city limits will be 7 p.m. April 8 at city hall, 302 N. D St., Ramona. Possible closures include an alley between Penn and A Sts., closed from north to south city limits; and Penn St. south of 4th St. to the city limits, E St. from 3rd St., south to the side-street by the railroad tracks.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Trojans gain all-CKL honors

    Four players from the Hillsboro High School boys’ basketball team and two from the girls were chosen for honors for the 2018-19 seasons. For the girls, who ended the year at 7-15, falling in the semifinal game of the Marion sub state to champion, Wabaunsee, Teegan Werth and Kinsey Kleiner were recognized.

  • Professor displays county character through photos

    David Hamm, a Hillsboro native and Tabor College art professor, said his Skyscrapers project, depicting life in Marion County, began with a basketball hoop. “It’s a simple thing,” he said. “It’s not a huge investment, but it is a place to gather.”

  • Centre, Goessel players awarded all-WSL honors

    Two Centre High School girls’ basketball players achieved Wheat State League honors for the 2018-19 season. Junior Kelsey Hett was named to the first team with sophomore Alyssa Espinoza earning honorable mention.

  • Hillsboro school board approves $86,000 for laptops

    Hillsboro’s school board approved $86,450 in computer purchases Wednesday, including 154 Lenovo ThinkPads and 30 Chromebooks. The school board accepted the retirements of middle school/high school cook Kathryn Carr after 29 years, and food service director and elementary school cook Judy Penner with 24 years of employment. Carr’s retirement is effective May 17, and Penner’s on Aug. 15.

  • CNA class to be in Goessel

    Hutchinson Community College is offering a certified nursing assistant class at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Upon completition of the 4.5 credit hours course, participants are qualified as CNAs and receive an official certificate.

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP