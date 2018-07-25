HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Goessel Goal Getters 4-H member Athena Funk, 8, soars's high on her horse, Drifter, while waiting her turn Sunday at Marion County Fair horse show. Goessel Goal Getters 4-H member Athena Funk, 8, soars's high on her horse, Drifter, while waiting her turn Sunday at Marion County Fair horse show.



The tall and short of Marion County Fair's 4-H dog show was remarkable. Gideon (left), with his owner, Charlotte James of Marion, was the tallest dog while Kole Kroupa's dog, Crackers, stood barely a good tall. The tall and short of Marion County Fair's 4-H dog show was remarkable. Gideon (left), with his owner, Charlotte James of Marion, was the tallest dog while Kole Kroupa's dog, Crackers, stood barely a good tall.



Battle Baseball, a local 14-year-old National Baseball Congress team, placed ninth at a state tournament July 13 and 14. Battle Baseball, a local 14-year-old National Baseball Congress team, placed ninth at a state tournament July 13 and 14.