Hillsboro player Ella Suderman lines up to receive during drills Monday at Hillsboro High School's volleyball camp.



A clump of musk thistles was spotted Monday along a fence line just east of Upland Rd. on 300th Rd. The invasive plants are required by law to be destroyed to prevent infestation of pastures and grassland.



A group of car enthusiasts chats Saturday between a 1965 Ford Ranchero, white, and a 1938 Ford Panel, red, during the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum's annual car and truck show in Goessel.