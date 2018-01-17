HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Two rounds of single-digit temperatures and subzero windchill in quick succession haven't managed to seal off a large stretch of water behind a two-to-three-foot tall pile of four-inch thick ice blocks at sunset Monday at Marion Reservoir. Remnants of a snowfall that caused hazardous road conditions throughout the county Monday and Tuesday form fluffy covers on the ice.
Goessel senior Jordan Griffin launches a 3-pointer in the Bluebirds' win against Canton-Galva. Griffin scored 32 points in two games last week.
After 19 seasons as head coach, Amy Ratzlaff has decided to step away to follow a call to full-time teaching as assistant professor of health and physical education.
Siblings Esley Schmidt, 91, and his sister, Hildred, 85, braved miles of snowy roads to attend Congressman Roger Marshall's appearance Monday in Marion.
