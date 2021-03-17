HEADLINES

  • Command of huge grassfire comes naturally

    The background music of Charlene Miller’s childhood was the crackle of the police scanner. The way she tells it, she has been listening to emergency calls since she could walk.

  • Utility bills may soar for 2 1/2 years

    Hillsboro electric customers will likely see their household electric bills go up 8.4% — an average of $15.33 a month — for the next 24 to 30 months. The increase, motivated by the same factors that could increase bills in Marion, too, will be decided at a city council meeting April 6.

  • Progress continues at Flint Hills Counterpoint

    It’s been tough for several months, but Susan Mayo sees good things on the horizon at Flint Hills Counterpoint. Volunteers spent two seasons burning and clearing non-native species, paving the way for progress at 14 acres that are home base for a project to restore prairie and create an arts and tourism venue.

  • Campus carcass not so unusual

    A residence director at Tabor College called police late Sunday night to report a large deer lying on the sidewalk. Someone must have picked it up and dumped it, but that is not the first time this has happened.

  • Old train depot proves right on track as couple's home

    An 1886 Frisco line depot from Valley Center has been remodeled into the home of Deverne and Sue Buchholz. When the couple bought the old railroad depot in 2008, they had their work cut out for them.

OTHER NEWS

  • One-shot vaccines come to the county

    As of Monday, 90 county residents are already fully vaccinated after getting a one-shot-only COVID-19 vaccination. County health department administrator Diedre Serene said the health department was notified late last week that a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines were on their way.

  • New station moves closer for Hillsboro

    A new ambulance station at Hillsboro is closer to being built. County commissioners Monday heard from emergency medical services director Travis Parmley and Hillsboro city administrator Matt Stiles that Hillsboro has done a site survey of the proposed new EMS building in Hillsboro.

  • Ex-county lake superintendent named road, bridge chief

    Steve Hudson, former superintendent at Marion County Park and Lake, was named the county’s new road and bridge supervisor Monday. Former road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm resigned in January and the job description was rewritten before county engineer Brice Goebel and commissioners hired Hudson for the job Monday.

  • Firefighters look for break in fire season

    These past few weeks have been the busiest Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee has seen in many years. He didn’t want to count, but he estimates these past 12 days the department has been dispatched to 15 calls, most of them for grass fires helped along by dry conditions and strong winds.

  • Long-anticipated walking, biking trail soon to be built

    Surveyors are plotting out the land where a long-anticipated walking and biking trail will soon be built in Hillsboro. The trail will run from the south edge of hospital south to near an old rail bed.

  • Grant will provide emergency assistance to families

    A $1,000 Peabody Community Foundation grant to Families and Communities Together, Inc. of Marion County will provide emergency financial assistance to Peabody-area families. FACT’s Family Financial Assistance Network, has helped relocate families out of rodent-infested dwellings, helped sustain families with sick children, and assisted with rent, utilities, and services necessary for the safety and well-being of children.

DEATHS

  • Janelle Corkill

    Services for Janelle Rene Esau Corkill, 50, Olsburg, will be will be June 26 at her parents’ estate, 3300 N. Kansas, Topeka. Janelle died Feb. 17 at her parents’ home in Topeka under the care of Midland Hospice.

  • Dru Klassen

    Services will be will be 10 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church for Drusilla “Dru” Klassen, 90, who died Jan. 22 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. She was born March 20, 1930, to Paul and Lois (Wylie) Parrish in Wichita.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    David Koehler

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Bike tour a breath of fresh air

    A safe, healthy way to get out and enjoy area attractions will soon be available in our own back yard. Flint Hills Counterpoint is sponsoring a Musical Bike Adventure Ride April 17 through rural Marion County.

  • Cancer survivor feels blessed after 24 years

    Margie Sandwell had been anemic for six to eight months, and iron pills weren’t helping. Her doctor finally ordered a colonoscopy, and cancer was discovered high up under her ribs. The surgeon said it was stage 4.

  • A little red wine goes a long way

    “Use a little red wine for your stomach’s sake and your often infirmities,” the Apostle Paul wrote to his young disciple Timothy. Don Vinduska of rural Pilsen testifies to the effectiveness of red wine. In the 1990s, he was struggling with high blood sugar levels and high triglyceride levels. His blood sugar levels were 200, more than twice what is considered healthy by doctors, according to the Mayo Clinic.

  • St. Luke named top 100 rural hospital

    St. Luke Hospital in Marion is one of 17 Kansas hospitals included on a Chartis Group list of 100 top critical access hospitals in America. The awards are based on data provided by hospitals that subscribe to a benchmarking service provided by health care management consulting firm Chartis.

OPINION

  • More power to you? Not exactly

    Even as spring is arriving, this winter’s record-setting cold snap is set to freeze bank accounts all over the county as both Marion and Hillsboro struggle to determine how much of sharp increases in electric rates to pass along to city residents. Hillsboro got things started Tuesday by discussing adding a more than 8% surcharge to rates for 2

  • Delivering bad news

    This newspaper — and, by extension, you, its readers — suffered a loss last week when a traffic accident tragically claimed the life of a member of the paper’s extended family. You probably never met him and wouldn’t recognize his name. But he touched your life and the paper’s — both literally and figuratively — every week.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    National Women's Day

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Accusers named, Consolidate

PEOPLE

  • Pick-up meal to support charity

    The annual Holy Family Charity Auction that began March 7 will conclude Sunday with a $10 pulled-pork pick-up meal from 1 to 5 p.m. at the parish activity center in Marion, 415 N. Cedar St. The auction, which benefits Marion County charities and families in need, is being conducted online or by phone this year.

  • 'One Book' to highlight life change

    Marion City Library’s One Community-One Book project this year will feature “One Word That Will Change Your Life,” by Jon Gordon. Because of COVID-19, there will be no in-person discussion of the book this year.

  • Hillsboro library reopens with changes

    Hillsboro Public Library, which earlier closed its doors to patrons because of COVID-19 concerns, is now allowing patrons limited access. Librarian Jeanie Bartel said doors will remain locked. Patrons will knock on the door, then wait to be admitted.

  • Resolutions honor Kapaun

    After news broke last week about the identification of Father Emil Kapaun’s body, national and state representatives introduced resolutions that would honor the life of the Pilsen native. The resolutions highlight Kapaun’s background and extraordinary life as a chaplain in the Army.

  • Egg hunts planned

    Kids who count pictures of Easter eggs posted on Peabody residents’ front windows or doors March 26 to April 2 may win one of six Easter baskets offered by American Legion Auxiliary. Children ages 4 and younger, 5 to 8, and 9 to 12 can submit the number of eggs they count, along with their age and their parents’ name, address, and phone number, in a box in front of the Legion post. Winners will be determined by drawings.

  • Food drive to honor Winkler

    A food drive in memory of Doris Winkler is being sponsored by the Happy Hustlers 4-H club. Winkler worked for the Marion County Research and Extension Office for 56 years and was a vital part of the Marion County 4-H program.

  • Genealogist to speak at conference

    Hillsboro genealogist and author Elaine McAllister will present two virtual sessions, “Generational Storytelling: As Easy as A-B-C” and “Creating and Maintaining Your Heritage Album,” May 7 and 8 at Heartland Family History Conference. Information and registration informationis available at https: //heartlandfhc.org.

  • Senior center menus

  • 4-H:

    Lincolnville Wide Awake

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Knoll wins 4th title with Trojans outlasting Chargers, 59-50

    Darrel Knoll began transforming Hillsboro into a basketball town 30 years ago during his third season at the helm of the high school boys team. The Trojans captured their first of four state championships in 1991 thanks to stellar play from a legendary tandem of greats, Eric Jones and Craig Duerksen, and a strong supporting team.

  • Peabody alum tied to basketball, civil rights history

    When Dick Myers of Peabody signed to play for Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso) in 1965, he had no idea that he would be part of a basketball team that would make history. Fifty-five years ago, on March 24, 1966, the TWC team made history when it defeated the University of Kentucky for the NCAA national championship with an all-black starting lineup. It was the first time such a thing had happened in the NCAA.

  • Stahlecker to end long coaching career at Centre

    Alan Stahlecker has resigned as a coach at Centre, effective at the end of the school year. After being an assistant coach in girls basketball and track, he became the head coach in both sports in the 2009-2010 school year.

  • Players named to all-league teams

    Marion county’s high school basketball players made several all-league teams this week. Three from Marion were among 10 named this week to the Wheat State League’s all-league team for boys’ basketball.

  • Honor roll

  • College degrees and honors

MORE…

