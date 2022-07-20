HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Builders work on the fourth floor of an old stave silo being turned into an Airbnb.
Nivea Funk trots her borrowed horse, Stoney, during Sunday's horse show
A tractor loads round hay bales onto a Whiteman farm semi Tuesday at the Marion roundabout. At least 12 bales fell off the truck as it maneuvered through the roundabout. The bales were removed from the driving lane and then brought back to the truck by a skid loader so the tractor operator could restack them onto the flatbed of the semi, which had been moved to a bypass lane on the southwest side of the roundabout.
Eleven cousins enjoy water tubing Tuesday for fun in blazing 103-degree heat at Marion County Lake. Although today's forecast is for a high of only 99 degrees, Thursday is expected to usher back triple-digit temperatures that will last through Sunday After that, highs are expected to remain in the 90s through at least Aug. 2. During periods of very high heat, heat exhaustion and heat stroke could happen if precautions are not taken.
