HEADLINES

  • Cop drunk on duty is fired, jailed

    A part-time Peabody police officer accused of being drunk on duty was arrested Saturday evening by sheriff’s deputies and stripped of his badge by Peabody’s police chief. According to Sheriff Jeff Soyez, officer Chad L. Voth summoned deputy Landis Goodman around 7:45 p.m. to help him search a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that Voth had stopped at Prairie Lawn Rd. and US-50. The truck’s driver was from Wichita.

  • Team helps mom battle mystery malady

    For three years, Marion resident Jennifer Frese has been battling health problems. Expenses have grown higher and higher.

  • HR-KO'd; After 40 years, Marion institution to close

    A Marion store that has been a fixture since 1983 is closing without fanfare. HRK Variety Store, first opened by Jim and Bernice Beach to fill a void left by the closing of Marion’s Duckwall store, was sold in 2016 to Augusta residents Joan and John Diver after Bernice’s health and her husband’s death several years earlier made operating the store too much. Inventory will be sold at auction.

  • All sides mum on housing error

    Neither city officials nor developers are offering explanations how a wrong address for land earlier rejected for a dollar store ended up canceling funding of 28 new houses in Marion. An application for $750,000 in tax credits, initially approved then denied, was obtained by the Record under the Kansas Open Records Act.

  • Bown-Corby wants to expand

    A new set of apartments may — or may not — be built north of the Bown-Corby apartments, 412 N. 2nd St. The apartment building was sold by former owners Tom and Selene George to Scott Ryden of Independence.

  • New business' sign violates Marion code

    A downtown Marion business that opened a month ago has a sign that violates city code, planning commission members were told Tuesday night. Dawn’s Day Spa, 331 E. Main St., is operated by Chelsea Mackey.

  • $25,000 in drugs, cash seized

    In one of the county’s largest recent drug arrests, cash, drugs, and paraphernalia with an estimated street value of more than $25,000 were seized in a traffic stop at 3:13 a.m. Aug. 24 at US-50 and Union Rd. southwest of Florence. According to monitored sheriff’s transmissions, deputy Joshua Meliza stopped a 2017 Hyundai Sonata bearing Indiana license plates for an unspecified traffic infraction. His drug dog, Karma, then indicated the possibility of illicit substances.

OTHER NEWS

  • Short-term lake rentals endorsed

    Three homes at Marion County Park and Lake could be approved for use as short-term rental properties after county commissioners review recommendations for two conditional use permits. Matt Meyerhoff earlier filed a request that homes at 58 and 59 Lakeshore Dr. be approved as short-term rentals.

  • Police go all in to promote drug dog

    Marion Police Department has spent more than $1,100 on poker chips and challenge coins featuring its drug-sniffing police dog, Blue — money well-spent for community engagement, Chief Clinton Jeffrey says. The department bought 500 poker chips for $413 and 50 silver-colored coins for $693, records from a recent city council meeting show.

  • Mortician to be tried again: Supreme Court overturns conviction

    A former Marion undertaker will get a new trial on drunken driving charges filed in November 2018 after the state supreme court reversed his November 2019 conviction. The court remanded Ty Zeiner’s case back to district court for a new trial.

  • On the road again; Trail Fest brings out young, old

    Lonnie Hamm bought his own retirement gift — a matador-red 1968 Chevelle SS with black vinyl top — and showed it off Saturday at the fifth annual Tampa Trail Fest. Its frame-off restoration, which he finished in April, took Hamm six years. He modified the car with “all the latest technology.”

  • 3rd car linked to fatal crash

    A settlement reached between the estates of two Marion residents and a driver on I-135 is the first hint publicly that another vehicle may have played in a role in the July 17, 2021, accident in which Denice and Raymond Bina died. Denice Bina lost control of the couple’s 2008 Lincoln MKZ two miles south of Newton, overcorrected, and skidded into the path of a semi-trailer truck driven by Evan M. Newman of Udall. Both the Binas died at the scene. Newman had no apparent injuries.

  • Peabody to get mural celebrating its history

    A new mural in Peabody will highlight the town’s history. Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission gave Sunflower Theatre a $7,500 grant to create a mural at Peabody Market.

  • Chili cookoff at county lake scheduled for Oct. 1

    A 16th annual chili cookoff is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Marion County Park and Lake. Entry fee for the competition — which starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. in the lake hall — is $15. Tasting kits are $5. The best chili will win $100, and second and third places will win $50 and $35 respectively.

  • US-77 to get surface work

    US-77 from the Butler County line to US-50 is on a slate of highways to be worked on. The road will get milling and overlay on 11.7 miles at a cost of $2,920,987.87.

DEATH

  • Charles Caudell

    Services for Charles Moffett Caudell, 84, who died this past Saturday in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. this coming Saturday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Pastor Margaret Johnson will officiate. Relatives will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church.

  • Viola Gossen

    Services for longtime teacher Viola Faye Gossen, 98, who died Aug. 15 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Born March 11, 1924, to Peter C. and Margaret Dyck Gossen in Waldheim, Saskatchewan, she contracted polio at age 7 and later required a wheelchair. Baptized at age 12 into Waldheim Mennonite Brethren Church, her first teaching position was in a one-room school in Canada, where she taught for six years.

  • Mary Massier

    No services are planned for former Marion resident Mary Lois Massier, 84, who died Aug. 1 at Rivers Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa, Kentucky. A retired elementary and music teacher, she attended Christian Fellowship in Benton and was a member of Daughters of American Revolution.

  • Rosella Patenaude

    Services for Rosella J. Patenaude, 93, who died Aug. 24 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Relatives will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Lack of rain hits 2nd-crop soybeans hard

    The county’s soybean crops have taken a hit from lack of rain. Many plants — especially those that are double-crop — are not producing any beans. “Some of the beans look good. They have good color,” extension agent Rickey Roberts said. “I think that the conditions kind of vary. It’s terribly dry. It’s taken a toll.”

  • Family makes the most of corn harvest

    Father and son Randy and Shane Svitak were busy as bees Friday in a corn field two miles north of Pilsen. Not only were they harvesting the grain. They also were swathing, raking, and baling stalks.

  • Wildflower, edible plant tour planned

    Flint Hills Counterpoint, a nonprofit group that encourages people to get out and explore Marion County, will sponsor an edible plant and wildlflower bus tour next week. Sign-in for the $25 tour will be 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Sept. 10 at Historic Peabody City Park.

LABOR DAY

  • Wanted at almost any cost: Employees

    As Labor Day looms, hiring remains a challenge for many businesses across Marion County. “We haven’t had a lot of applicants,” said Dani Hatfield Makovec, co-owner with her husband, Ryan, of Al’s Café in Lost Springs. “We need at least two full-time people front and back.”

  • Heavy weekend travel expected

    AAA predicts Labor Day weekend travel will hit pre-pandemic levels with drivers who take to the road despite gas prices higher than a year ago. Peak time for the last three-day weekend of the summer is likely to be Friday afternoon. Traffic also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon.

OPINION

  • Nattering against nabobs of negativit

    One thing is never new to people in the news business. Among the first complaint any of us except amateurs and charlatans hears is why we publish so much negative news. Believe it or not, journalists work tirelessly to find positive stories. Last week, we sought out stories about kindergartners going back to school, about a police officer whose motivation is helping people, about a church going halfway around the world to find its pastor, about a young family that works together to keep the county fed, about all the new teachers in the county, and about dozens of other things from events and reunions to rural life and memories of years gone by.

  • Hardly neutral on revenue

    Like hogs suddenly nudged out of a trough, politicians and bureaucrats statewide are trying to portray “revenue neutral” as a cockeyed scheme that gums up everything. True, legislators should have taken a cue from Florida and named things better. There, notices list what you paid last year, what you’d pay this year if your government wasn’t proposing any change in how much taxpayer money it claims, and finally how much more of our money government plans to spend for us while claiming no tax increase.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Old-fashioned fun

  • CORRECTION:

    Peabody phones

  • FRESH PERSPECTIVE:

    What other treasures has our new reporter discovered?

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Criminal records, Lake hall, roads

PEOPLE

  • Pastor's path: prisoners to patients to parishioners

    In the tradition of Methodist circuit riders, Ron Devore has taken over as pastor this summer at Valley United Methodist Church in Marion. Devore, who lives in Pretty Prairie, preaches three Sundays a month. His wife, Angela, also a pastor, is serving churches in Pretty Prairie, Arlington, and Murdock.

  • Monthlong walk to raise awareness

    “Walk for a Child,” raising awareness about child abuse and money to help local abused children, is planned for September. The event, organized by Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 8th Judicial District, will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at South Park in Junction City.

  • Museum plans workshops

    Botanical drawings on muslin bags will be made by local craftspeople Sept. 24 at Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum. The Small Town Saturday Night workshop will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Cost is $20 for museum members and $25 for non members, payable at the door. To make a reservation by Sept. 10, call (620) 367-8200.

  • Grandparents to visit students

    Grandparents can spend time with their Peabody-Burns elementary students Sept. 9. Time will be 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grades; 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. for morning preschool, and 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. for afternoon preschool.

  • Garden club to meet at church

    Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Goessel Church. Jana Dalke from Serenity Gardens will talk about perennials.

  • Library plans story times

    Story time at Goessel library will be 10 a.m. Fridays Sept. 9 through April 28. On Fridays when there is no school, the library will not be open.

  • Library plans story times

    Ladies coffee at the Goessel community room will resume the first and third Thursday of every month. Women are welcome to enjoy coffee and conversation.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

SPORTS

  • Hillsboro dominates tournament

    Hillsboro High School’s volleyball team showed its prowess Saturday in Pratt at a pre-season Central Kansas League tournament, needing to go to three sets only in the championship match. During pool play, Hillsboro beat Halstead, 25-11 and 25-13, and then went on to beat Lyons, 25-9 and 25-11. Up next was Hesston and 25-16 and 25-18 victories. Hillsboro completed pool play with 25-18 and 25-20 victories over Haven.

  • Marion 'fired up' to win 1st matches

    Marion High School’s volleyball team opened its season with a 3-1 victory Monday over Rural Vista and a 4-1 victory Tuesday over Hutchinson Trinity. “The first match we played against them, we kind of let them come in, let the momentum switch, but we came back and took care of business,” coach Kris Burkholder said Tuesday.

  • Starting the season as champions

    The lights got low and the music turned high Thursday night at the Sports and Aquatic Center as middle and high school volleyball athletes prepared for their introductions as part of Marion’s “Night of Champions.” One by one, each girl was introduced as the crowd cheered them on.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP