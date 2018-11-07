HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Xander Conner, 7, Hillsboro, makes slime at a booth sponsored by St. Luke Hospital at Saturday's Marion County Health Fair. See story on page 9.



Glenda Stoppel, left, and husband Tom give Halloween candy to Abby Beavers, front, Logan Rodgers, and Noah Beavers dressed as a trio of senior citizens at Main St. Trick-or-Treat in Hillsboro Oct. 31.



Participants in the 25th annual Marion County Toy Run ride through Marion on their way to Hillsboro American Legion Nov. 3. The event drew 124 bikers, and 25 followed in cars, bringing more than 150 gifts.