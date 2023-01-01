HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Bea Kelsey (left) and Shirley Bowers, this year's oldest classmates, celebrate their 75th reunion. They graduated in 1948. Bea Kelsey (left) and Shirley Bowers, this year's oldest classmates, celebrate their 75th reunion. They graduated in 1948.



A hot dog feed meant to bring Marion residents together after an Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record and the homes of its co-owners and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel was attended last week by 125 people, many of them from outside of the city. Marion Advancement Campaign paid for the food. Marion Kiwanis cooked and served. A hot dog feed meant to bring Marion residents together after an Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record and the homes of its co-owners and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel was attended last week by 125 people, many of them from outside of the city. Marion Advancement Campaign paid for the food. Marion Kiwanis cooked and served.



He may have broken his egg on the catch but so did two other teams leading in a winner-take-all round of egg toss. He may have broken his egg on the catch but so did two other teams leading in a winner-take-all round of egg toss.