HEADLINES

  • Ill will toward newspaper limits Santa letters

    Letters from Marion Elementary students will not appear in this year’s Dear Santa section because of a boycott by teachers. All other schools in the county are participating as usual.

  • Retired lawyer dies at gym

    Ed Wheeler, a Marion County lawyer since 1977 and a retired court trustee with the 8th Judicial District, collapsed and died Monday at a Marion fitness center. “It’s very difficult to digest,” fellow lawyer Bob Brookens said. “It hit me like a brick on the head.”

  • Agridime accused of Ponzi scheme

    Agridime, a Herington business that sells meat, cooking oil, coffee, hand soap, lotion, starter plants, and microgreens, is being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly being a $191 million Ponzi scheme. SEC got a temporary restraining order Thursday against Agridime and co-owners Josh Link of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jed Wood of Fort Worth, Texas.

  • US-77 logs 2nd double fatality

    A 43-year-old Wamego woman and a child were killed Wednesday after their car rear-ended a semi-trailer stopped for a flagger in a Department of Transportation construction zone of US-56/77 at 250th Rd. It was the second double fatality involving a semi in nine days on a six-mile stretch of US-77.

  • Celebrating her 110th birthday

    Birthdays just keep coming for Esther Groneman. She didn’t expect to live to 100. She turned 110 Monday. The family gathered Saturday at her home east of Lincolnville to celebrate her birthday. Even at such an advanced age, all four of her children were there.

  • New documentary focuses on 98-year-old raid victim

    “Does your mother love you? Do you love your mother?” A viral video clip of Joan Meyer standing up to law enforcement officers in her living room during a raid Aug. 11 prompted Wichita Eagle visuals editor Jaime Green to produce a new 38-minute documentary, “Unwarranted,” about the

OTHER NEWS

  • Peabody housing to get boost from county

    A plan to improve homes in need of repair in a 16-block area of Peabody contingent upon getting a state grant, got a boost Monday from county commissioners. Peabody Community Foundation director Becky Nickel talked to commissioners about an application for a community development block grant that would require a match.

  • Much work still ahead for barbecue building

    Although a grant to refurbish a historic downtown building has reached its limit and some of the money returned to the state earlier this month, work continues on a barbecue restaurant planned at the corner of Main and 3rd Sts. in Marion. “They are still plugging away on the inside,” co-owner Megan Jones said.

  • Flamings buy historic property off Main St.

    Woodland and grassland property, along with a historic Marion house in what once was a park, has been purchased by Merle and Michelle Flaming. The property is south of the former Building Center, 143 W Main St. in Marion, and includes 40 acres of land.

  • Hillsboro gives land for housing

    A project that aims to add housing to Hillsboro got an extra push Tuesday when city council members voted to transfer six acres of land to Mennonite Housing. Mennonite Housing, based in Wichita, is applying for tax credits to pay for construction of homes for 24 families.

  • 43 counts of sex crimes against children alleged

    A Canton man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of an assortment of sex crimes against children younger than 14. Matthew W. Dudte, 51, Canton, was held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

  • State's hacked court records system partially restored

    A limited amount of district court records are now available after partial repairs have been made to a court case management system. Repairs were needed after an Oct. 12 cyberattack incapacitated the court information system.

  • Organ donor's life not in vain

    Accident victim Dwayne Moenning, 17, succumbed to his injuries Thursday after being seriously hurt in a traffic accident Dec. 3. After extensive testing Dec. 13, it was determined that Dwayne’s brain activity had stopped, and he was taken off life support. His family said he had indicated he wanted to be an organ donor.

  • Grants available

    Peabody Community Foundation has announced its next grant cycle with $10,000 in grants available. Grants will be available for charitable projects and programs that serve the Peabody community.

DEAR SANTA

DEATHS

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Yes, Marion, there are Santa letters

    Please don’t put kids in the Marion school district on your naughty list this year. They weren’t the ones who decided not to share their letters to you in this week’s paper. It was their teachers, who seem infected with the same “never say anything negative” attitude that motivated conspirators in the Aug. 11 raid on our newsroom.

  • Giving the gift of education

    This is the COVID-era editorial from two years ago that prompted Marion teachers to boycott this year’s “Dear Santa” section of the Record. Maybe kids are more comfortable with keyboards than they are with pens and pencils. Perhaps they’re overly excited writing to The Big Man himself. Or they could be sick and tired of worrying about being sick and tired — and relieved that their writing, for once, won’t come back with red marks all over it.

  • LETTERS:

    Stop the lies

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    An imaginary Christmas card

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Spoiled food

PEOPLE

  • A visit from a more jolly Ghost of Christmas Past

    Remember how, in 2011, Taryn Kraus asked for a jewelry box and some Squinkies for herself, green tractors and a truck for brother Ryder, and pink cupcakes and a winter dress for sister Dylan? Or in 2008, how Chloe Burkholder wanted an IPod and a cell phone or an IPod Shuffle?

  • Card shower requested

    The couple’s home church, Eastmoor United Methodist Church of Marion, is requesting a card shower Bob and Judy Priest, who will move to Newton Dec. 27. Cards may be mailed to the Priests at 26 Lakeshore Dr., Marion, KS 66861,

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 145 years ago

SPORTS

MORE…

