Congressman Roger Marshall listens intently to comments from the audience Saturday at a legislative coffee at Hillsboro City Hall. After lively discussion, Marshall toured Hillsboro Community Hospital while Schroeder and Wilborn traveled to Peabody for a similar forum.
Casey Ratzlaff, grandson of Marvin and Marilyn Ratzlaff of Hillsboro, returns a serve in a tennis match featuring wheelchair players. Ratzlaff has competed in many different countries and is rated No. 1 in the U.S.
Sheriff's Deputy Bronson Shipman trains with his K-9 unit, Karma, Sunday at the Peabody city park. Karma is the only K-9 unit for Marion County.
Three-year-old Eli Jantz has been in and out of the hospital his entire life due to a rare liver disease. Eli's mother explains that it has taken a lengthy series of medical tests to get answers about his condition, and medical costs were approximately $1 million by the time he turned 1.
