A worker from Thrasher Basement and Foundation Repair of El Dorado uses a hydraulic press to insert 30 feet of steel pipe into the ground to correct and shore up the southwest corner of Schaeffler House in Hillsboro.
Vehicles struggled along a section of US-56 between Old Mill and Pawnee Rds. where gravel spilled on the roadway Saturday afternoon.
A 32-wheel flatbed trailer carrying a huge transformer makes a turn Thursday onto Jade Rd. at 330th Rd. Workers from Westar Energy accompanied the transformer from Tampa to elevate electric lines over the roadway. The transformer was destined for a new substation for the Diamond Vista Windfarm is building a few miles north from that intersection.
Six-year-old Creed Werth of Hillsboro slides to home base during a T-ball game Thursday at Lions Field in Hillsboro. For him, T-ball is the real thing, and he takes it seriously. Runs are not recorded, every player advances a base after every hit, and every player reaches homes. Nevertheless, as Creed heads for home, he runs as if the game depends on him, putting his body on the ground and sliding to the plate. Cord and Tesha Werth are his parents Cord is his coach.
