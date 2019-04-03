HEADLINES

  • 'Wild' fire training

    A group of Marion County firefighters learned how to battle wildland blazes last week at Quivira Boy Scout Ranch near Sedan. The firefighters spent Wednesday putting out areas still smoldering from a fire the previous day. Wednesday was too windy to start a wildland burn.

  • Ohio man leads officers on chase through county

    The driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from Dayton International Airport, Ohio, led Marion County law enforcement on pursuit Tuesday, southbound on K-15. The truck, which had Ohio tags, crossed into the north end of Marion County on K-15 at 5 p.m.

  • Cities make sure 'tiny' homes properly built

    Dakota Patterson has embraced the virtue of living small with a 12-by-32-foot “tiny” house he is furnishing in Florence. While it might be easier to build than a full-size home, there are still safety measures to consider, said Trayce Warner, a Florence city councilmember.

  • Hillsboro council talks sausages, computers

    A grilled sausage meal and arts and crafts displays will highlight a July event thanking community members for 50 years of support for Hillsboro’s Annual Arts and Crafts Fair. Mayor Lou Thurston gave city council members a heads-up on festivities planned for the event, which will include an evening meal of grilled sausage sandwiches, chips, watermelon, beverages and cake. Vendors will be invited to set up booths, there will be music with Tabor jazz band or a similar group, and local stores will stay open during the evening.

  • Judge rules Westview to stay under state control

    District Judge Steven Hornbaker issued strong words against the operators of Westview Manor in Peabody when he ruled Friday that the nursing home for people with mental illness and developmental disabilities would remain in receivership. Hornbaker wrote that Franklin Healthcare’s failure to correct “unsafe, unsanitary, and deplorable conditions” such as black mold in showers and backed-up toilets threatened the lives of its residents.

  • Wind farm application before county April 25

    A proposal to build a 100-tower wind farm in the southern portion of the county will be taken up by the county planning and zoning board April 25. Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of National Renewable Solutions, based in Mayzata, Minnesota, on Thursday gave the planning and zoning department a 1½-inch thick notebook containing the company’s application for a conditional use permit to build a wind farm and a 3-inch thick notebook with support material.

OTHER NEWS

  • Tabor football sweeps Hall of Fame inductions

    When Tim McCarty and Mike Gardner are admitted to Tabor College’s Athletic Hall of Fame on May 11, they will also be honored by the recognition of friendships formed through Tabor football. Their bond was notable because McCarty and Gardner were the ones who built Tabor football into a notable program, said Gardner, the Bluejays’ current coach.

  • Tabor hires athletic director

    A former Christian college coach and current events manager working with Oregon State University sports will become Tabor College’s athletic director July 8, the college announced this week. Martin “Marty” Ziesemer, who was women’s soccer coach at Corban University in Salem, Oregon, will replace interim athletic director Shawn Reed.

  • Campsite reservations might become available at lake

    Likely coming to Marion County Park and Lake: campsite reservations. Park and Lake superintendent Isaac Hett told county commissioners Monday that lake visitors have asked to be able to reserve campsites, and for busy weekends such as Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, and the weekend of the annual Bluegrass Festival, reservations might be a good idea.

  • Reservoir construction progress difficult to judge

    The bridge on Old Mill Rd. at Marion Reservoir has been closed since November, but warmer weather has eased the pace of the project. “Once the cold snaps stopped hitting, it made it a lot easier,” said Kevin McCoy, Marion Reservoir’s assistant lake manager.

  • Scavenger hunt recognizes Goessel museum's 45 years

    Visitors this year to the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel have the opportunity to buy “passports” with which to explore the museum and find items from Russia. The museum is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

  • Rep. Marshall to speak at library

    Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, will be in Marion from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday for a public town hall at Marion City Library. The public is invited to attend a discussion on federal legislative issues.

  • Second ninja warrior class set for Hillsboro

    Due to the success of the first month of Hillsboro Rec Commission’s Ninja Warrior/Obstacle Training Fitness class, a second class has been added for April, which will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The first class, at 6:00 p.m. Thursdays, needs to fill before the second class can be an option. Sign up is available on the HRC RecDesk website at https://hillsboroks.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

  • Goessel opens preschool enrollment

    Kinder Haus Preschool, located at Goessel Elementary School, is accepting Enrollment for 2019-2020. Children must be three or four years old by Aug. 31 to be eligible.Contact Denise (620)367-8118 for help enrolling or answering questions.

  • County schools earn trips to state

    Marion County schools participated in the Regional Music Festival on Saturday at Tabor College. The event was the prerequisite for the solo and small ensembles State Music Festival on April 27. To qualify for state, the solo or small ensemble must receive aⅠrating.

DEATHS

  • Norman Ensz

    Services for Norman Ensz, 90, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Burial will be an hour earlier at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Cemetery.

  • Lou Roberts

    Funeral services for Clara “Lou” Roberts, 82, Marion, were Saturday at Marion Christian Church. She died March 12 at Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Leola Bennett

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Eldon Britton

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dean Duke

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Roger Giesbrecht

  • Influx of people at the door

    As warmer weather arrives, many area residents may have knocks on their doors. Some will be legitimate door-to-door salesmen, but some could be crooks looking for a way to get personal information or “case” the house for a later burglary.

  • Club sports mean 12-month investment

    With the increasing popularity of travel sports, seasons have lengthened to the point where players can have one activity almost year-round. “It is an investment,” Marion parent Kris Burkholder said. “My girls love volleyball. They want to improve their skills so they can do better in high school.”

  • We've literally gone to the dogs

    When government barks, people get bit. Look no further than the first three blocks of N. Roosevelt St. for proof. Despite no reported bites and no reported attempts to enforce ordinances that require every dog to be leashed or kept within its yard, three entire blocks are being deprived of normal city mail service because of what appears to be one dog, the identity of which seems to be a state secret.

  • COMMENTARY:

    Sending away a piece of my heart

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Two kinds of green

  • 'Nature of freedom' chosen for Tabor lecture

    Jen Stephenson, assistant professor of choral music at Tabor College, will present the 23rd annual Richard G. Kyle Faculty Lecture 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Stephenson, in her fourth year at Tabor, has titled her presentation, “The Nature of Freedom: A Comparative Study of Dallapiccola’s Il Prigioniero and Menotti’s The Consul.”

  • Tabor to present Renaissance opera, feast

    A “Royal Feaste,” a re-imagined version of a 1607 festival feast including a three-course meal and Claudio Monteverdi’s operatic“La favola d’Orfeo,” is planned for April 16 at Tabor College. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at http://tabor.edu/tickets.

  • Parents as Teachers schedules zoo trip

    Parents as Teachers will hold its annual trip to the Sedgwick County Zoo May 11. Registration is available through May 7at (620) 947-4041. Admission is free for children younger than age two, but those interested in the discount rate of $5 must be checked in at the PAT table by the zoo’s front entrance before 10 a.m. May 11.

  • Marion teacher getting artistic at Lifelong Learning

    Marion first-grade teacher Rebecca Hofer has spent years giving students painting lessons from her home. She will lend her experience to a lecture for beginner-level artists during Lifelong Learning debut 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Participants will create their work on 8-by-10-inch canvas.

  • Goessel Middle and High School honor roll

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

