HEADLINES

  • Residents tire of 'backpedaling' on chief

    Despite ever more insistent calls for police chief Gideon Cody to be suspended or fired, Marion Mayor David Mayfield still refuses to consider doing so. Residents have called for Cody to be suspended since raids Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record office, the home of its owners, and the home of Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel.

  • Hay fire battled for 6 hours

    What started as seeing “dust” during a Hillsboro couple’s Sunday evening walk ended up being a three-alarm hay fire that the Hillsboro, Marion, and Durham fire departments spent up to six hours battling. Even with that many firefighters on hand, it took hours to get the fire under control, and even then firefighters were summoned back to the hay fire Monday evening.

  • Ex-cop faces 21 additional child pornography charges

    Former Burns police chief Joel Womochil, 38, El Dorado, already charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, was charged last week with 21 additional counts. Added to the original charges in Butler County were 10 counts of aggravated internet trading in child pornography and 11 additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

  • The art of crafting big crowds

    A vast array of arts, vendors’ creations, home businesses, treats, ceramics, jellies, jams, holiday decor, apparel, blankets, gift items, quirky lawn ornaments, baby items, skin care products, nail treatments, and hand-made items to take home or just feast the eyes on was available at both Marion and Hillsboro last weekend. Marion’s two-day Art in the Park brought a crowd of vendors selling home items such as Scentsy products, Avon, quilts, kitchen linens, and holiday decor of all sorts.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion not eager to buy dump site

    Marion City Council gave the brush-off Monday to a proposition that the city spend $105,000 to buy 16 acres of land, much of it in a floodplain, behind the defunct Building Center at 143 W. Main St. Still, the turndown may not be the council’s last word on the property, a portion of which the city has used as a dump for rock, gravel, dirt, and dried asphalt from street reconstruction.

  • Centre to resume 8-man football

    After much discussion, Centre school board has decided to abandon six-player football and return to the eight-player version of the game next year. School board members had voted in August to stay with the six-player sport through the 2025-’26 season but reversed that decision on a 5-2 vote Sept. 11.

  • Interim ambulance chief hired

    Paramedic Chuck Kenney, who earlier served as interim emergency medical service director before Curt Hasart was hired 10 months ago, was appointed Monday to be interim director again because of Hasart’s departure. Hasart resigned two weeks ago after 10 months with the county. His last day is today.

  • Hillsboro may stop publishing notices

    Hillsboro City Council members considered Tuesday publishing most legal notices on the city website instead of in the newspaper. A charter ordinance two years ago provided for switching to the website but has not been implemented.

  • Signs seek to bring town together

    Mike Powers, mayoral candidate and president of Marion Advancement Campaign and Marion Kiwanis, said he hopes to bring people together so Marion can start to heal. He says the community needs a reason to come together after an Aug. 11 raid on the newspaper office, the homes of its co-owners and councilwoman Ruth Herbel, and the death of newspaper co-owner Joan Meyer the following day.

  • Newspaper begins its 155th year

    Today, the Famed Kansas lawmen Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson were still teenagers living back east when the

NEWS IN BRIEF

  • Hog roast this weekend

    Burns Car Show committee will sponsor its biggest fundraiser, the Burns Community Annual Hog Roast, at the community center from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Pulled pork and drinks will be provided, and diners are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Raffle items will be provided by local businesses.

  • Churches' fund getting low

    Peabody Association of Churches’s general fund is running low. The fund provides assistance to families unable to pay their full rent, utility, or other bills. It also supports building expenses for the community food bank. Donations may be made through any church or deposited directly to the Peabody Association of Churches general fund at Vintage Bank Kansas in Peabody.

  • Blood drive planned

    Blood donations will be accepted from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 in fellowship hall of Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St., Goessel. Donors should bring a photo ID and eat and drink plenty of water before their appointments, which may be made by calling (800) 733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org. A $15 Amazon.com gift card will be sent by mail to each donor.

  • Mayoral forum set

    Candidates for Peabody city council and mayor will have a candidates’ forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Ann Potter Room at Peabody’s township library. Advance questions may be sent by email to pandeasmith@gmail.com.

DEATHS

  • Melvin Litwiller

    Services for Melvin Litwiller, 88, rural Hillsboro, who died Sept. 12 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, were Sunday at Alexanderfeld Mennonite Church, rural Hillsboro. Burial was in the church cemetery. He was born Aug. 27, 1935, in Ithaca, Michigan, to Earl and Sabina Elizabeth (Stier) Litwiller and married Joan Nickel on May 2, 1965, in Hillsboro.

  • Esther Rempel

    Services for Esther Rempel, 79, who died Sept. 12 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be scheduled later. She was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Arthur and Anna (Buller) Wiebe and married Courtney Rempel there on Aug. 27, 1967.

  • Bruce Schmidt

    Services for Bruce Schmidt, 74, who died Friday at his home in rural Canton, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton. Burial will be at 9 a.m. at the church cemetery. Relatives will receive friends 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church’s hospitality hall.

FOR THE RECORD

HEALTH

  • A special event for a special kid

    A 5-year-old Marion boy will be one of 40 children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome — out of 173 total participants — at a “buddy walk” Oct. 1 at Clyde. Beckett Meyerhoff, son of Matt and Jenna Meyerhoff, and brother to Emersyn, Harper, and Hudson Meyerhoff, will participate in the North Central Kansas Down Syndrome Society’s event.

  • COVID making weak comeback

    Although COVID-19 cases are making a resurgence in Marion County, relatively few cases have been reported here. COVID-19 no longer is required to be reported to the state, county health department administrator Krista Schneider said Tuesday.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • State group honors emergency manager

    Marion County emergency manager Marcy Hostetler was named Emergency Management Professional of the Year at Thursday’s Kansas Emergency Management Association conference in Mulvane. She was nominated by Butler County emergency manager Tara Ghere.

  • Fall Festival set for Oct. 7

    Peabody’s fall festival will kick off at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 in City Park with Tomahawk Truck mobile axe throwing, a car show, bouncy houses, a kids zone, vendors, a dog show, a cornhole tournament, and a horseshoe tournament. Magician Dave May will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pumpkin carving and birdhouse painting will be at 1 and 3 p.m. A local talent hour will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. FFA will display a petting farm from 3 to 5 p.m. A kids’ tractor pull will be at 5 and 5:30 p.m.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Marion is county's lone unbeaten team

    Marion, the last unbeaten team in the county, extend its season winning streak to three games Friday, beating Trinity, 28-21, in closely contested battle Friday night in Hutchinson. “I was very pleased with the overall effort of the guys Friday.,” coach Shaun Craft said.

  • Warriors 2nd at SpikeFest

    Marion, hosts for SpikeFest featuring eight schools Saturday, ended up as tournament runner-up. Halstead was the number one seed and stayed that way till the end, beating Marion in the championship match, 2-0.

  • Marion narrowly defends crown

    Marion took first place for a second consecutive year at a cross-country meet Thursday in Herington. Gavin Wasmuth placed second with a season-best time of 16:42.67. Luke Wessel was third. Eli Klenda fourth, Harrison Beery 12th, Owen White 14th, Zayden Janzen 15th, and Keenan Lange 28th.

  • Golf team improves

    The Marion-Centre girls golf team improved on its overall team score by 38 shots Thursday in Osage City. Caitlin Thornhill led the team in scoring, finishing at 56, which landed her in 6th place. The team will travel to Council Grove on Thursday.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP