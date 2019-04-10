HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Greg Bontrager, not pictured, and former Goessel High School student Braden Unruh combined in leading the Kansas Mennonite Men's Chorus during a performance Sunday at Tabor's Richert Auditorium. Unruh studied music under Bontrager when the director was teaching at Goessel.



Steve Fast adjusts a light fixture over a painting in William and Ida Schaeffler's bedroom in the their house in Hillsboro Tuesday. Ida Schaeffler designed much of the Queen Anne-style home and was an artist herself. Her work is on display in the parlor of the Hillsboro home.



Brothers Noah, left, 2, and Ethan Schmidt, 4, play with tractors in the sand while father Phil Schmidt supervises during Friday's Old MacDonald event at Goessel Elementary School. The event was put on by Goessel teachers and staff, and had 60 children from 35 families attend.