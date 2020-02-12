HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A worker from Vogt's Construction maneuvers a Bobcat to move dirt last week at the site of Tabor College's to-be-completed Shari Flaming Welcome Center.
Goessel senior Jacob Hagewood, 12, finds his path blocked by defenders and slings the ball to a teammate in Tuesday's win with Elyria Christian. Hagewood is averaging eight points a game, helping Goessel to second place in Wheat State League play with four league games to play.
A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.
Welders, builders, and crane operators are building a tank, tower house, and leg at Cooperative Grain and Supply's grain handling facility east of Hillsboro. After a months-long halt in construction over an unpaid $123,257.49 concrete bill was settled, work was allowed to proceed. Trusses were up in January, and a grain conveyor system that hangs from the roof was installed. Workers fastened tarps to the trusses.
