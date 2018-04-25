HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peggy Goertzen shows a model of the original 1908 Tabor College building created by longtime science teacher Solomon Loewen. He attended the school, was familiar with the layout, and labeled each room. The chapel extended out from the rear of the building. The model is on display at the museum in the Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies at Tabor.



A boy uses a webbed bubble net to make giant bubbles during Saturday's arts and crafts show at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Vendors sold handmade items such as wooden butter knives, quilts, crochet work, and wind chimes. Home-based businesses also offered wares for sale during the daylong event.



Workers at Marion Reservoir remove game fish Monday from the stilling basin behind the dam as water is being pumped out. According to operations manager Kevin McCoy, the dewatering operation is necessary periodically to examine the structure and clear out rocks that can damage the concrete and affect the steel base during a large water release. The fish are being released downstream. The operation was completed Tuesday.