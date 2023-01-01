HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Cast members of "Freaky Friday" rehearse for Marion High School's production of the musical March 10 and 11.
A piece of floor from Allen Field house that once belonged to a Hillsboro resident is now in the hands of a Hutchinson man who had to sell his 30 years ago.
Andy Troyer replaces a water pump Friday at Hillsboro Ford.
Marion's Erin Regnier driving the lane on a fast break Friday, jumping over two defenders for a right handed layup.
