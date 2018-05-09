HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jack Bergeson gives opening remarks at a party candidate forum Saturday at the county lake as fellow candidates Jim Ward, seated left, Arlen Anderson, and forum moderator Eileen Sieger listen. Also attending but not pictured was candidate Laura Kelly. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jack Bergeson gives opening remarks at a party candidate forum Saturday at the county lake as fellow candidates Jim Ward, seated left, Arlen Anderson, and forum moderator Eileen Sieger listen. Also attending but not pictured was candidate Laura Kelly.



Treena Lucero of Hillsboro takes a walk with her Goldendoodle Rue. The photographer walks 50 miles a week including two miles every day with Rue. She has lost 88 pounds since starting a weight-loss journey in August. Treena Lucero of Hillsboro takes a walk with her Goldendoodle Rue. The photographer walks 50 miles a week including two miles every day with Rue. She has lost 88 pounds since starting a weight-loss journey in August.



Hillsboro pitcher Taylor Helmer winds up to fire a ball at a Hesston batter during the second game of a home doubleheader Friday. The Trojans prevailed in both games. Hillsboro pitcher Taylor Helmer winds up to fire a ball at a Hesston batter during the second game of a home doubleheader Friday. The Trojans prevailed in both games.