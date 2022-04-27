HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Firefighters battle a blazing trailer house Monday at Marion County Lake.



A harrow disk on farming equipment caught a newly installed cable TV line on Turkey Creek Rd., bringing a pole down across the road and nearly electrocuting the driver because of power lines on the same pole.



Marion Police Chief Clinton Jeffrey tests students for alcohol use before they were admitted to the prom.