  • Student loses shoes, $400 to break-in

    When Tabor College student Calvin Tipton found four pairs of shoes and $400 stolen from his dorm room between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, he had a cautionary tale to tell. “People know they can get away with it,” he said. “I was gone the whole weekend and my whole room was broken into. The window was broken into.”

  • Man faces domestic violence, reckless driving charges

  • Wind farm firm doubles payment offer to county

    A draft of the proposed agreement between Marion County and developers of a proposed wind farm shows the company is offering twice the per-megawatt rate the county is paid by Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern portion of the county. The proposed rate is $1,800 per megawatt over the first 10 years the wind farm operates. The estimated total annual payment is $360,000 for the first year and $330,600 for the following nine years.

  • Cities' holiday gift drives bring joy to area's children

    Many Marion County charities are gearing up to help provide a happy Christmas for children in low-income families. Applications are still available for gifts in all of the counties’ cities except Peabody, but deadlines are approaching.

  • Policing city ordinances a tough task

    Every city has rules for keeping the community clean, but those often come with loopholes that can be taken advantage of by opportune residents. In Marion, inoperable vehicles are to be screened within a property, but even that has room for people to take advantage, police chief Clinton Jeffrey said.

  • Marion native's grandsons faced off at Sunflower Showdown

    Ronald Dean Oelschlager was a star football player at Marion High School in the early 1960s. He went on to become Gale Sayer’s running mate in the University of Kansas backfield.

  • Gluten-free flour demand a boon for area businesses

    Gluten-free foods are popular, and Clay Tajchman of Ramona is meeting the demand by owning and operating mills in New Cambria and Abilene that produce sorghum flour. Grain sorghum, also known as milo, is gluten-free and is not genetically modified, so it is in high demand by bakeries and food producers throughout the world.

  • Paula Frazier-Ash

    Services will be at a later date for Paula Jeanne Frazier-Ash, 77, Emporia, who died Thursday at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Paula was born June 5, 1942, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to Ralph and Nadine Harrah Frazier. She was a teacher and a counselor.

  • James Lee Dale

    Services for James Lee “Jim” Dale, 84, who died Nov. 5, at his home in Lakin were Monday at Deerfield United Methodist Church, Deerfield. Born Sept. 18, 1935, in Dodge City, Kansas the son of Percy and Clara (Johnson) Dale, he grew up in Garden City where he attended Garden City schools. He graduated from Garden City High School in 1953.

  • Reta Mae Dale

    Services for Reta Mae Dale, 84, who died Nov. 5, at her home in Lakin, were Monday at Deerfield United Methodist Church in Deerfield. Born June 22, 1935, in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of Arthur Elwood and Eunice (Conatser) Smith, she grew up in Joplin, Missouri.

  • LaVern Schroeder

    Services for LaVern Allen Schroeder, 87, who died Nov. 7, 2019, at Asbury Park in Newton, were Sunday at Alexanderwohl Church. He was born Aug. 15, 1932, to Alvin and Marie Schmidt Schroeder in Goessel. He married Jane Frey Sept. 19, 1953, in Goessel.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sylvia Helmer

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty Robinson

  • Longtime Hillsboro doctor motivated by personal trauma

    By the age of 24, Michael Reeh already had a few years’ experience as an EMT, but he knew he wanted to be a doctor. “I could see I was helping people,” he said. “I knew if I didn’t try to become a doctor, I’d be kicking myself the rest of my life.”

  • Market raises funds for local, distant efforts

    This year’s Alternative Gifts Market Saturday in Marion raised funds for charitable programs in Marion County, the United States, and nations abroad. Customers came to Marion Community Center to buy Christmas ornaments, books, soup and macaroni and cheese mixes, bierocks, cards, and similar items to give family and friends, and donate to causes highlighted by the sellers.

  • Tree trimmer says his trade is an art

    According to Josh Mackey of Peabody, owner and operator of Esthetic Tree Service, his business is more than cutting down trees; it’s a service that seeks to enhance appearance and create beauty. In other words, it’s a form of art, and thus, the name, which means “pleasing to the senses.” According to Webster’s Dictionary, “esthetics” is a secondary spelling of “aesthetics.”

  • Singers sought

    Tabor College’s “Messiah” performance will be 7 p.m. Nov. 24 in Richert Auditorium. Community singers and Tabor alumni are invited to join the choir. Rehearsals will be 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 in the Vogel Choral Room of Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Hillsboro sets yard-raking day

    Hillsboro High School will be conducting its annual fall leaf-raking day Nov. 26. Anyone with a yard they would like taken care of should contact Bob Woelk by Nov. 18 at bob.woelk@usd410.net.

  • Youth basketball registration open

    Registration for Hillsboro Recreation Commission’s basketball program will be open for kindergartners through sixth graders until Nov. 25. Hillsboro High School boys coach Darrell Knoll and HHS girls coach Nathan Hiebert will work with parents and high school players during Saturday morning practices to teach children fundamentals and game situations.

  • Panthers claw past Trojans, 29-21

    When it comes to the Kansas High School football postseason, only one team has had more success than the Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers — now Class 2A powerhouse Silver Lake. The Panthers are expected to win, which they have, racking up an impressive 89 wins in 115 games for a 77 win percentage since 1969.

  • Hillsboro trio receives volleyball honors

    Three Hillsboro volleyball players received Central Kansas League team honors with the release of the all-league volleyball list last week. Sophomore outside hitter Sammie Saunders was named to the second team, while junior setter Kinsey Kleiner and junior middle hitter Jess Saunders received honorable mention.

  • Hillsboro singers named to select choir

    Hillsboro students Dillon Boldt and Zach Dittert were chosen last week for the South Central Kansas Music Educators District Honor Choir. Boldt, a tenor, and baritone Dittert were chosen from an audition class of

