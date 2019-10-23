HEADLINES

  • Novak accuses wind farm of violating road agreement

    Commissioner Dianne Novak claims she has proof that Enel Green Power is violating its road use contract with the county. Enel is the company building Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern portion of the county.

  • Genocide survivor shares hard lessons of forgiveness, love

    Alex Nsengimana told a rapt audience Saturday that a simple gift helped him begin to heal from unspeakable tragedy. The Boone, North Carolina, man’s family was murdered during a 1994 genocide of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda when he was 6.

  • Agriculture industry's leaders call Marion County their home

    John Stika, CEO of Certified Angus Beef, may be 11 years younger than Gary Fike, but he hired Fike in 2004 to work as a feedlot specialist from an office in Manhattan. The two men grew up eight miles apart, Stika seven miles south and Fike one mile west of Ramona.

  • Transfer station director retires after 32 1/2 years with county

    Bud Druse, the county noxious weed, household hazardous waste, transfer station, and recycling director, will retire Nov. 20 after a total of 32½ years with the county. Druse has worked for the county twice. He spent 22½ years in the road and bridge department, from 1973 to 1995. He returned to work for the county in 2010, starting in the road and bridge department before being promoted to director of the transfer station in 2015.

  • Stage 3 cancer patient wins out

    Roger Ryder got the best news this month after a hard year of fighting for his life. His PET scans showed no traces of the pancreatic cancer that his doctors had insisted was terminal.

NEWS

  • Man found after 9 1/2-hour search

    After a 9½-hour searching, 71-year-old Terry Steiner was found Tuesday morning with no need for immediate medical attention after his truck became stuck in rough county road along Old Mill Rd. between 260th and 270th Rds. Terry went for a drive Monday afternoon and was supposed to be back by 7 p.m. but never returned to his home near 290th and Sunflower Rds., according to Marion County Sheriff reports.

  • Appreciation soup supper planned

    Volunteers who worked on Grand and Jefferson St. bricklaying are invited to an appreciation soup supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Hillsboro High School. Dale Dalke, Hillsboro street supervisor, planned the soup supper to thank all volunteers who helped sort, clean, and lay bricks during the summer. Families are invited to come to the event as well.

  • Martial arts program available

    A martial arts program taught by Mervin Lare of the Honorable Tiger School of Martial Arts will be Monday and Thursday evenings at Hillsboro Elementary School. Sessions for beginners will be 6 to 7 p.m., and advanced sessions will be 7 to 8 p.m. Classes offered include self-defense training, armed and unarmed kata, and falling and throwing techniques.

  • County 4-H sets meeting

    The annual meeting of the Marion County 4-H Endowment Fund will be 5 p.m. Nov. 3 in the basement of the Marion Community Center. Treasurer and president’s reports will be given. The public is welcome to attend the endowment fund meeting. The 4-H Achievement Banquet for all county members will follow at 6 p.m.

  • Hillsboro alumnus becomes Canadian committee chairman

    Former Lehigh and Hillsboro resident Ken Reddig is the new chairman of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s National Council of Persons with Lived Experience. He graduated Hillsboro High School in 1964 and Tabor College in 1968.

  • Disability organization to hold regular meeting

    The board of directors of Harvey-Marion County’s Disability Organization will have its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the meeting room at the Harvey-Marion County Disability Organization Office, 500 North Main Street, Ste. No. 204, Newton. A public forum will be at the beginning of the meeting.

AUTO

  • Webster's Auto maintains familial ties

    Webster’s Auto owner Barry Allen is humbled by the trust he has earned during his 40 years as a mechanic. It’s one of the most important lessons Allen says he learned from his grandfather who started Webster’s Auto in 1953.

  • Farm trucks have rules, too

    County roads these days are heavily traveled by farm tractor-trailers and smaller trucks that go back and forth between grain elevators and fields. For safety’s sake, it is important to keep trucks in good working order. Trucks designated for farm use do not require inspection, but owners are still liable if an accident occurs that involves faulty brakes, lights, or tires. All parts have to be working.

DEATHS

  • Robert Mowat

    Services for Robert David Mowat, 80, who died Oct. 16 at Herington Municipal Hospital, were Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington. He was born Feb. 14, 1939, at Herington, the son of Alex “Scottie” and Cecile (Piggott) Mowat.

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Water planning meeting scheduled at Emporia

    Kansas Water Office will have a public meeting Oct. 29 at Emporia to hear comments about progress made by water planning in the Marais des Cygnes Regional Planning Area. Participants will have the chance to review water resource-related data and information firsthand and give input on current and future priorities and funding to address identified priorities in an open house format, allowing attendees to come and go at their own leisure throughout each event.

  • Weight room available to residents

    Hillsboro High School’s weight room is open 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday to residents over 19 who live within the school district, and students who are accompanied by a parent. In addition to weights, there are treadmills, exercise bikes, and an elliptical. Visitors can enter the weight room through the east door on the school’s new addition.

  • Tabor wins homecoming game

    Tabor College defeated the University of St. Mary, 24-7 at the Bluejays’ homecoming over the weekend. Tabor led 14-0 at halftime, but St. Mary came out to score 7 points early in the third quarter. A field goal put Tabor up by 17, but the Bluejays didn’t score again until 1:29 in the fourth quarter, giving Tabor a 17-point victory. Tabor is 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

  • Hillsboro schools to hold fall concert

    The Hillsboro Middle School choir, and Hillsboro High School Concert Choir and Spirit-’N-Celebration will perform at 7 p.m. Oct 24 in Hillsboro High School auditorium.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Hillsboro sets school record at home

    Kansas high school football powerhouse Smith Center hung a national-record 72 points on Plainville in the first quarter in 2008. The Redmen would go on to win one of several state championships, even sparking a book about their record-setting season, “Our Boys.”

  • Goessel football takes 56-8 win over Warriors

    Goessel scored on the first play of its first two possessions last week against Peabody-Burns, and that put the Bluebirds ahead for good. Jacob Hagewood ran for a 37-yard score on Goessel’s first play. Hagewood then received a Dylan Lindeman pass that went for a 51-yard touchdown, putting Goessel up 14-0 to end the first quarter.

  • Hillsboro girls finish third in league race

    Hillsboro High School cross-country coach Kodi Panzer was already excited about the team she’d have for the 2019 season last year. She had good reason to, and she witnessed a great team Thursday in the Central Kansas League meet at Larned.

  • Goessel netters go 4th in league

    Despite playing Saturday’s Wheat State League championship at home, Goessel’s volleyball team saw a fourth place finish, and a 2-3 record for the day. The Bluebirds opened by losing the first set to Canton-Galva 17-25, but survived the second set 26-24, and rode that momentum to a 25-19 win in the third set.

  • Goessel runners win league cross-country championships

    The Bluebirds capped last week’s Wheat State League race by winning the league championship for the boys and girls races at Harvey County West Park. Elyse Boden led the team, and finished first overall.

  • Hillsboro volleyball 3rd at home

    Hillsboro volleyball netted a third-place finish Saturday during the team’s home tournament. Hillsboro lost the first set to Chapman 25-21, but recovered to take the next two 25-22, 25-18.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP