HEADLINES

  • Marion cops get big raises

    Marion City Council voted Monday to raise entry-level police pay 47.1% after Chief Gideon Cody said doing so would help recruitment. Top pay scale wages also will increase with first-year assistant chief pay rising 63.6%.

  • A bit of fatherly advice . . .

    Fathers Day is Sunday (have you bought a card and tie yet?), so we thought we’d talk to some fathers about what advice they’d give a new dad. “Good luck!” Caleb Abbott quickly said while eating lunch at Marion Senior Center.

  • Sheriff mum on porn arrest

    Citing ongoing investigation, Sheriff Jeff Soyez revealed little about the arrest Friday of a Marion man on suspicion of possession of pornographic images of a child. Alan E. Overton, 32, Marion, was arrested Friday by the sheriff, a Marion police officer, and four deputies.

  • Put out an APB! All Pig Bulletin, that is, for Big Man

    Big Man is AWOL. A 4-H pig, the registered Duroc has been missing since the Cody Pankratz memorial swine show May 29 in Hillsboro, lost somewhere between Hillsboro and Newton.

  • Responses differ in rash of dog attacks

    Dog might not bite the hand that feeds them, but loose hounds have made five attacks since May 27 in Marion and Hillsboro. Police in the two cities have handled the cases differently. However, officers in both cities use discretion when responding to dog calls, their chiefs say.

  • Delayed tax sale scheduled

    As many as 35 properties will be offered for auction at a county tax sale Aug. 10 at the county lake hall. At a meeting Monday, county commissioners reviewed Treasurer Susan Berg’s plans for the sale and set $50 as the minimum bid.

  • Pair of pre-dawn visits turn violent

    Hillsboro resident Randall Decker was in for a surprise at 4:27 a.m. Thursday when he let an acquaintance into his house. He promptly was threatened with a knife and punched several times in the face.

  • Peabody worker accused of grabbing boss by throat

    A Peabody public works employee who grabbed his supervisor’s throat and brought him to the ground June 6, according to a police report, was replaced Monday night by the Peabody City Council. Public works director Zac Thackston asked the employee, Isaac Hilliard, to go to Sterling to pick up supplies, the report indicates, citing a report Thackston made to the Kansas Department of Labor.

OTHER NEWS

  • County hears budget requests; assistant appraiser leaving

    County commissioners heard budget requests from several departments and agencies Monday, signed off on a competing grant application to provide internet services to Lehigh, discussed a farmer under order to replace his fence, and bid farewell to assistant county appraiser Carl Miller. Miller was hired three years ago on a $30,000 annual contract to work part-time, first as appraiser and later as assistant appraiser, while Nikki Reid, a 10-year employee, trained for appraiser duties.

  • Session to focus on government transparency

    Kansas Coalition for Open Government is leading a training seminar Monday about open records and meetings. President Max Kautsch, a lawyer, will talk about the Kansas Open Records Act and Kansas Open Meetings Act, which apply to public bodies such as city councils, county commissions, and school boards.

  • Status of housing project unclear

    An Overland Park company that briefly was set to receive a $750,000 tax credit last August to develop three-bedroom rental houses north of Marion’s baseball complex still doesn’t know whether it will get the credit this year. The credit had been announced last year by Kansas Housing Resources Corp., but the location of the proposed development was incorrect on the company’s application and the credit was rescinded. The company was told it could reapply for this year’s grant round.

  • Officers await blood test results

    It remains unknown whether a Wichita teen was as inebriated as she appeared June 4 when she crashed her car in a pasture off 190th Rd. and it burst into flames after hitting a tree. Sheriff Jeff Soyez said that the life of the teen, Zoee M. Stoehl, 19, was uppermost in the minds of rescuers after she was found crawling away from her blazing car. She had driven through a barbed wire fence along 190th Rd. west of Pawnee Rd., across a pasture, and into a tree, where her car burst into flames.

  • Centre to add baseball, wrestling

    Centre will have its own baseball team and will cooperate with Marion on wrestling. At a meeting Monday night, the board of education approved startup costs of up to $24,000 for a baseball program this coming school year.

  • Marion board rehires coach, approves bonds

    After concerned people questioned a delay, Marion High School boys basketball team officially has a coach after Monday night’s school board meeting. School board members voted to renew a contract of high school principal Donald Raymer as boys’ basketball coach.

  • Hillsboro board approves new member

    Hillsboro school board approved appointing Sarah Fenske to the board Monday evening. She began serving immediately.

  • Boil order short-lived

    A boil advisory issued last week for Florence was short-lived. The advisory, issued June 6 because debris in the water system made it impossible to maintain minimum chlorine levels, lasted only one day before Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded it June 7.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • School tech group to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Marion school district office, 101 N. Thorp St.

  • Disability group to meet

    Directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, Newton.

AUTO

  • At cruise, a '51 celebrates couple's 56th

    Rain that fell from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday sent a lot of Hillsboro Cruise onlookers and drivers home. Braving the rain, though, were Hillsboro residents Dan and Donna Dalke, celebrating their 56th anniversary by showing off a shiny, black 1951 Ford custom they bought at an auction in 2019.

  • Show goes on despite rain, attracts 95 entries

    The 2023 Route 56 Classic Cruisers car show in Hillsboro Saturday attracted owners of 95 cars and two motorcycles each of whom put down a $20 entry fee to show off their cars and look at other people’s cars. Rain Saturday morning didn’t appear to make a dent in attendance. Morning temperatures were mild, and rain had gone away before the show began.

  • Edsel in Hillsboro is heading to a new home

    Ford’s Edsel division produced only 2,781 two-door 1958 Edsel Citations. One is sitting in a garage in Hillsboro.

DEATHS

DOCKET

OPINION

  • The cheapening of democracy

    With apologies to Charles Dickens, this weekend’s convention of Kansas Press Association near Mulvane offered both the best of times and the worst of times. And none of those times had anything to do with the gambling floor of host site Kansas Star Casino, which attendees avoided like the cesspool of human ignorance and greed that it too often can be.

  • Policing public pay scales

    If, as Marion City Council members contend, applicants for police positions don’t really care about having extra-generous pensions, why not switch back — as Hillsboro has done — to lesser pensions that still surpass Social Security? Giving out huge raises because the incentive of an outstanding pension plan no longer attracts applicants suggests it’s time for that very expensive plan to go.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A sitting duck

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    A lifesaver, Evergy rates

PEOPLE

  • Ampride manager hopes for recovery

    Three days after undergoing surgery for a hiatal hernia, Tina Novak told her employees at Hillsboro’s Ampride store that she wasn’t feeling well. One of them went to check on her and found her collapsed on a floor in pain.

  • Couple celebrates Alpine wedding

    Family members and friends gathered April 29 for a post-wedding celebration for a newly married couple with grandparents from Marion County. The “Happily Ever After Party” for Adam Michael Greenhaw, formerly of Independence, and his new bride, the former Jordan Paige Taylor of Olathe, was at Cider Gallery, a fine art gallery in the warehouse arts district of Lawrence.

  • Peabody gets new dining choice

    Peabody now has a new dining option. Peabody Market has installed seating in a central portion of the store and expanded its deli to include meals.

  • Food bank receives $5,000

    The Marion County Food Bank has received a $5,000 donation courtesy of area farmer Brenda Enns from America’s Farmers Grow Communities, a program of the Bayer Fund. Farmers can enroll for a chance to give $5,000 of the charity’s money to a local eligible nonprofit organization they choose.

  • Library to offer STEM project

    Marion City Library will sponsor “Microwave Magic,” a program for children in kindergarten through eighth grade, at 2 p.m. June 21. Attendees will learn about how microwaves work and how to make healthy snack choices at home. They also will participate in a STEM activity. The event will be free. Registrations are being accepted at the library.

  • Bible study to begin new book

    Marion County women’s community Bible study will begin a new study on Revelation in two to three weeks. The group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Books can be ordered by calling (316) 880-4019.

  • Peabody cleanup planned

    Peabody Police Chief Travis Wilson will lead a community service project day Saturday. Volunteers will clean Walnut St. at 9th St. Wilson will have a city vehicle to transport debris.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro grad named All-American

    Fort Hays State student Addie Berens, a 2020 graduate of Hillsboro High School, placed seventh in javelin May 27 at the NCAA Division II nationals in Pueblo, Colorado. Her throw qualified her for All-American status for the third time in her college career.

  • College degrees and honors

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP