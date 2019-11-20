HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Saje and Amy Bayes of Greenwood Stables work with a blind rescue horse who arrived at the property recently. In addition to being blind, the horse suffered injury when it fell during transport from Michigan.



Emerging winter wheat greens up a field east of Marion. November frost might have done some damage to the budding crop, but forecasters say soaking rain showers are in the cards Wednesday.



A grill sits in the hallway of Hillsboro City Hall next to an extractor machine. The pellet grill will be raffled off this weekend by Hillsboro Fire Department, and proceeds will help pay for the extractor purchase.