Saje and Amy Bayes of Greenwood Stables work with a blind rescue horse who arrived at the property recently. In addition to being blind, the horse suffered injury when it fell during transport from Michigan.
Emerging winter wheat greens up a field east of Marion. November frost might have done some damage to the budding crop, but forecasters say soaking rain showers are in the cards Wednesday.
A grill sits in the hallway of Hillsboro City Hall next to an extractor machine. The pellet grill will be raffled off this weekend by Hillsboro Fire Department, and proceeds will help pay for the extractor purchase.
Christine Nelson of NexTech Wireless, left, and Chamber of Commerce treasurer Jeanne Groves, right, help rewrap a ribbon from the ribbon cutting ceremony for Larry and Joy Smith, both middle, owners of Hillsboro Self Storage Monday at Western Heights Cir. The Smiths, who own self-storage sites from Salina to Lindsborg, were influenced by Larry's time growing up in Hillsboro.
