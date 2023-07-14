HEADLINES

  • She says 'hello' and we say 'goodbye'

    Margo Yates is the unofficial Walmart greeter of Marion. Sure, the giant retailer doesn’t have a store here, but if it did, Yates might well be one of its employees greeting customers at the door.

  • Bizarre incidents lead to arrest

    A 38-year-old Peabody woman with a record of nearly two dozen arrests was jailed again Saturday after a bizarre series of events that included her making pre-dawn calls for an ambulance from a land line inside one of four or more Peabody businesses that she allegedly broke into. At least eight law enforcement officers, two ambulances, and even Peabody firefighters dealt with an eight-hour series of incidents involving suspect Lauren R. Wolf.

  • Toiling when it's boiling isn't for the weak

    Stand inside Taco’s Food Truck at That One Place in the summer, and you’re going to cook — just not literally. Co-owner Joshua Tajchman has seen temperatures get up to 125 degrees near where the grill is in the metal trailer where he dishes up street tacos, wraps, nachos, daily specials, and more. Meanwhile, customers sit inside an air-conditioned building next to Tajchman’s kitchen.

  • Marion Ampride to be razed

    Although fuel pumps will remain, Marion has lost one of its two convenience stores. Tina Novak, manager of Ampride convenience stores at both Marion and Hillsboro, announced last week that the Marion store had closed and would be torn down.

  • Tabor hires hospital's ex-CEO to lead entrepreneur center

    The former executive officer of St. Luke Hospital in Marion will step into a new role Aug. 7 as director of Central Kansas Entrepreneurship Center and assistant professor of business at Tabor College. Jeremy Ensey announced his resignation from the hospital April 25, at the end of a lengthy hospital board meeting during which concerns about the hospital’s agreement with Lanning Pharmacy for prescription services under a federal program were discussed.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion officials unaware of suicide settlement

    Marion’s city administrator and at least two of five city council members didn’t know the city had settled a lawsuit about a mentally ill inmate who committed suicide in county jail until they read so in last week’s Record. The city’s insurance company settled the lawsuit, administrator Brogan Jones said.

  • Jail lawsuit moved to Wichita

    After the City of Marion settled with the family of a woman who committed suicide in jail, the family dismissed its suit in Marion County and refiled it June 29 in Sedgwick County. The newly-filed suit seeks more than $75,000 from Marion County and adds Sheriff Jeff Soyez as a defendant, seeking more than $75,000 from him despite the fact Soyez did not became sheriff until after Julie Starks committed suicide Dec. 5, 2020.

  • Unsigned solar agreement in dispute

    Unsigned paperwork and missing canceled checks have complicated an agreement between Spur Ridge Veterinary Hospital and the city of Marion regarding solar power. Spur Ridge owner Brendan Kraus voiced concerns about his solar system and how the city is handling billing at city council meeting Monday.

  • Open meetings meeting may be closed

    Marion is poised to spend $500 for city council members to receive training about open meetings from the Kansas League of Municipalities. The expense would come just weeks after a lawyer who heads Kansas Coalition for Open Government provided free training about the Kansas Open Records Act and Kansas Open Meetings Act for the city, county, school board, and other public boards.

  • Who should hear police complaints?

    Marion’s city administrator has asked the city council to serve as a back-up oversight body that would review complaints about police. Having such a board is required to qualify for some funding opportunities, Brogan Jones explained to council members Monday.

  • Marion likely to exceed tax neutrality

    Marion most likely will exceed its revenue-neutral rate when city council members approve a budget later this year. “It’s 99% certain we’ll exceed it,” city administrator Brogan Jones said in an interview Friday.

  • Less spending, same tax rate eyed

    Hillsboro city council members reviewed a first draft of the city’s 2024 budget Tuesday. The proposed budget would be $2,472,183, down from an estimated $2,823,456 this year.

  • Planners to consider container homes

    More than a year after Hillsboro developed a district north of 3rd St. for potential placement of container homes, city planners will have a July 27 hearing on an application to place the first container home in the district. Developer Felix Ramirez and then-partner Crystal Leatherman initially planned to install container homes on land purchased from developer Russell Groves.

  • Wind farm resistance begins again

    No sooner was a settlement announced with a company that sued the county in 2018 for the right to apply for a construction permit to build a third wind farm than a county resident showed up Monday to tell commissioners that he objects. Tom Britain, a staunch opponent of development of the second wind farm, Sunflower, from when predecessor company National Renewable Solutions began moving forward on development, complained Monday that he did not get answers to questions he asked commissioners a year ago.

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • Top scholarship winners head to KU, K-State

    Mia Spencer and Brooklyn Smith will head to rival colleges this fall, but the same scholarship will pay their tuition. Spencer graduated from Marion High School, and Smith graduated from Centre this spring.

  • Schools eye changes for coming year

    Work on three Hillsboro school projects originally expected to be done before school resumes in August is continuing. Planned replacement of windows in the 1938 high school building was postponed because of shipping delays. That work could end up extending to after the start of the school year.

  • Parents to weigh in on football

    Residents of the Centre school district will be asked to express their opinions about remaining in six-player football or moving to eight-player football for 2024 and 2025. At their meeting Monday night, school board members scheduled a public meeting on the topic for 7 p.m. July 24 in the district’s music room.

  • Centre school reunion brings out a crowd

    Almost 340 alumni attended Centre’s all-school reunion July 1 at Herington Community Building. Superintendent Larry Geist gave a history of the school and provided the invocation.

  • Residency rules change

    Starting in 2024, a parent who lives outside the school district and wants his or her child to attend Marion schools will have to submit an application by June 30, school board members decided Monday. Students with a sibling already enrolled, military students, children in custody of Department for Children and Families, and children of district employees will receive priority.

  • 2 receive scholarships

    Tanner Plett and Kori Arnold received Marion County Fire Chiefs Association scholarships June 28. The scholarships are $600 each, and recipients were selected by county fire chiefs.

  • College degrees and honors

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network directors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Marion’s school district office, 101 N. Thorp St.

OPINION

  • Open, closed, or stuck in the middle

    Less than three weeks after receiving free training by an expert on governmental openness, Marion’s city council appears poised to spend $500 for a second session that could violate the laws it is supposed to explain. The first batch of training was well-received by most of the 20 or so who attended. Retired judge Mike Powers even asked afterward whether it might qualify for continuing education credit that lawyers such as him are required to obtain.

  • 'Little' isn't a four-letter word

    Worldwide, small towns like ours are experiencing unprecedented difficulty attracting and retaining residents. We supposedly have too few stores, too few restaurants, limited hours, limited things to do, an excess of hustle, but not enough bustle.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Summer food

PEOPLE

  • Movie on Main returns

    Marion’s police and fire departments are sponsoring this week’s Movie on Main. “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” an animated movie released to theaters and paid streaming services last summer, will be shown free at 9 p.m. on an outdoor screen just west of St. Luke Auxiliary Thrift Shoppe in downtown Marion.

  • Disability group to meet

    Directors of Harvey-Marion County Development Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Suite 204 of 500 N. Main St., Newton.Video conferencing information is available at http://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

MORE…

