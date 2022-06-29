HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A red combine stalled on 210th Rd. near Remington Rd. completely blocks the way up a hill Tuesday. Breakdowns are a frustrating part of wheat harvest, currently wrapping up in the county.
Marco Isele sits at a table at Marion County Lake during his cross-country biking trip for children in a German children's hospital.
Two men rise high on a boom from Durable State Co. to replace the damaged tiles Tuesday at St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen.
Volunteers work Friday to prepare a ground fireworks display for Peabody's annual July 4 fireworks display.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing