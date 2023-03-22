HEADLINES

  • Marion ordinances a jumble

    Nothing is likely to change or be overruled, but Marion may have “charter ordinanced” itself out of an operating governing body. Through the years, the city has passed a series of charter ordinances exempting itself from state laws. But when doing so, it sometimes has failed to add back in language to define what kind of governing body it was, including provisions to make the mayor a voting member of the city council.

  • Teacher put on paid leave over comment

    A Hillsboro Middle/High School teacher who taught math and band is on paid administrative leave for the rest of the school year after he reportedly made a comment to students that included a reference to a gun. The district’s school board voted 6-0 March 13 to place Bruce Major on paid leave.

  • Kid leads cops on 4-county, 110 mph chase

    A 17-year-old Hillsboro boy driving a truck stolen in that town led deputies from Marion, Harvey, McPherson, and Rice counties on a chase that reached speeds of almost 110 mph and covered more than 100 miles last week. All high-speed chases pose challenges — and risks — but ones criss-crossing multiple counties are particularly troublesome, area sheriff’s deputies say.

  • Getting a kick out of martial arts

    An all-day class Saturday by DàYôu Dào Martial Arts Kansas in Hillsboro taught young students a variety of skills. Meeting in the Scout House at Hillsboro Memorial Park, students of all ages spent a full day learning new forms of martial arts.

  • Hillsboro to get help with algae

    A $1.1 million forgivable loan from the state could pay for a pilot project to reduce blue-green algae toxins in Hillsboro’s water supply. The proposed improvements are to provide more effective, less expensive removal of iron and manganese caused by algae blooms in Marion Reservoir.

  • Raccoon corpse tested after bite

    Police had to find a raccoon Tuesday morning after it bit a Hillsboro man at Marion Reservoir. Two Hillsboro officers and a sheriff’s deputy searched near the reservoir for the raccoon after dispatchers were notified by Hillsboro Community Hospital that an emergency room patient had been bitten.

  • After months with no cops, Peabody hires chief

    Peabody has hired former sheriff’s sergeant Travis Wilson as its police chief. He will start Monday.

  • Marion appoints Burkholder

    Lifelong Marion resident Kevin Burkholder joined city council after Mayor David Mayfield swore him in Monday. The council appointed him on a 3-0 vote. Member Ruth Herbel abstained from the vote but did not cite a reason. Under city code, the only reason a council member may abstain is for a conflict of interest, and the interest must be disclosed with the abstention.

  • Ex-clerk hired to train staff

    Marion will contract with Loyd Group to have former city clerk Tiffany Jeffrey train employees, including its new city clerk, at a rate of $100 an hour. Jeffrey now works for the accounting firm in Galva.

  • Elementary principal hired

    Hesston sixth-grade teacher Jenna Fanshier will be principal of Marion Elementary School next school year. Fanshier, a teacher at Hesston for eight years, was hired to replace principal Justin Wasmuth, who will be superintendent.

  • Hillsboro to revisit animal laws

    Chickens and dogs drew Hillsboro city council members’ attention at Tuesday’s meeting. Ronald Wilkins, who moved to Hillsboro in 2021, presented a request for the city to develop an ordinance that would permit residents to keep chickens in their yards.

  • Lake resident wants to stop speeders

    A county lake resident tired of seeing people speed down Upland Rd. to a stop sign at Lakeshore Dr. brought his concerns to county commissioners Monday. Terry Ens, 48 Lakeshore Dr., said when he moved to the lake 3½ years ago, the area was described as quiet.

  • Legislators urge Patriots group to unify on values

    Talk of abortion, school choice, and people who are transgender dominated Patriots for Liberty of Marion County’s meeting Sunday. State Reps. Scott Hill and Stephen Owens talked about what’s going on in Topeka and took questions from members of the conservative group at Marion County Park and Lake’s Lake Hall.

  • Some to get break on new lake fees

    People who already reserved Marion County Lake hall for 2023 won’t be affected but new and later reservations for either half of the hall will cost $75 instead of $50 per half day. Noting that the hall is booked out as far as three years in advance, superintendent Isaac Hett asked commissioners Monday whether he should notify people with reservations about the price increase.

  • Court to hear county case

    The Kansas supreme court will review a Marion County case regarding offender registration March 30. In the case, Aaron D. Unruh, 44, Marion, charged Aug. 29, 2017, with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of criminal restraint. He pleaded no contest Nov. 5, 2019, was sentenced to a year’s community corrections and was ordered to register as a violent offender under the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

  • Artist offers Easter drawing class

    Peabody artist Bonnie Shaw will teach how to paint an Easter basket and bunny the first weekend of April. Classes will be at 2 p.m. April 1 and April 2. The cost is $25 with all supplies provided. Reservations may be made by calling Shaw at (316) 833-0419.

  • Fiesta to raise money for event

    Peabody’s Come Home for Christmas committee will sponsor a Mexican fiesta fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pop’s Diner. On the menu will be tostadas, smother burritos, enchiladas, cheese quesadillas, chips and salsa, and sopapilla cheesecake.

  • Blood drive planned

    Blood donations will be accepted 1 to 6 p.m. April 10 in fellowship hall of Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St., Goessel. Photo identification is required. Appointments are being scheduled at (800) 733-2767.

  • Car group to meet

    Route 77 Classic Car Show will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burns Community Center. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s car show.

  • Pumped about automobilia

    Dennis Frantz’s love of all things automotive is obvious at his Hillsboro farm. In addition to several antique cars and trucks that he has restored or is working on bringing to back to life — some of which the Record wrote about in September — Frantz also collects gas pumps, automobile-related signs, old license plates, and Oliver tractors. He also keeps a room in one outbuilding dedicated to pop machines, bottles, and cans.

  • Ernest Dirks

    Services for Ernest J. Dirks, 90, who died Thursday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, were Tuesday. Born Aug. 17, 1932, in Newton to P.D. and Louise (Wedel) Dirks, he is survived by wife Joyce Black of Hillsboro, sons Norman Dirks of Hillsboro and Roger Dirks of Wichita, sister Alice Fast of Andover, nine grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

  • Cheryl Fredrick

    Services for Cheryl Fredrick, 77, who died March 2 in Peabody, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Aulne Bible Church, rural Marion. Born Nov. 22, 1945, in Berkley, California, to Eugene and Raedeane (Fairchild) Clover, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Fredrick.

  • Lois Groening

    Services for Lois Groening, 89, who with her husband operated Groening Clothiers in Hillsboro from 1959 to 1988, were this morning. She died March 13. Born Aug. 1, 1933, in Hillsboro to David and Emma (Madsen) Weber, she grew up in Canada and was baptized in 1955 at Strassburg Baptist Church.

  • Bobby McGee

    Mass of Christian burial for Robert Ray “Bobby” McGee, 41, who died Jan. 25 in Berlin, Germany, will be 10:30 a.m. April 1 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Rosary will be 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kathy Lofflin

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Pierre Cubbage

  • Tour tells geological tale of stone buildings

    A building’s materials often are tied to its surroundings, and that’s definitely true in Marion, a geologist told a group that took advantage of a Flint Hills Counterpoint tour Saturday. “There’s a strong connection between the buildings we’re going to look at and the landscape,” Rex Buchanan, director emeritus of Kansas Geological Society, said, kicking off the tour at the Historic Elgin Hotel.

  • New barber sharpens his skills

    As his next customer plopped down in his barber chair, Elvis Willson asked the man whether he had any ideas about how he wanted his hair cut. “The sky’s the limit,” the customer answered.

  • A changing of the guard in corn industry

    Marion County will continue to have a member on the Kansas Corn Commission. Derek Belton of Tampa recently was elected to replace Terry Vinduska of Marion. Vinduska retired after 29 years. The state is divided into nine crop-reporting districts. The central district that Belton will represent comprises eight counties. He had to get approval from producers in all eight counties to apply for a commission seat.

  • Young but experienced chef brings unique recipes

    The Brandin’ Iron restaurant opened Saturday with a 29-year-old cook from Emporia, Brandon Lyman. He was executive chef at Ad Astra Food and Drink in Strong City for five years. He created the menu, ordered food, and managed staff.

  • Beast Feast nets $7,200

    In spite of cold, dreary weather Saturday, the seventh annual Beast Feist at Aulne Bible Church raised a record $7,200 for Marion County Food Bank. Last year’s event raised $5,800. “We had a heck of a crowd,” Kevin Fruechting said. “We were very pleased. All the food was gone after the last person came through the line.” The crowd was estimated at more than 300.

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 115, 145 years ago

  • Medals and 'big' meals

    Madison Kenney doesn’t mince words about why she prefers to wrestle girls. “I like wrestling girls more than boys because boys usually sweat more,” the 9-year-old Hillsboro Wrestling Club athlete said.

  • Final whistle ends 30-year career as ref

    “No official has ever called a perfect game. It’s part of being human.” That’s what David Johnson of Burdick said Friday of his 30-year career as a referee.

  • Rec programs enrolling

    Online enrollment for Hillsboro and Marion spring and summer recreation programs is underway. Hillsboro

