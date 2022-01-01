HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A tree east of US-77 explodes in flames as the grass fire crosses the highway. A tree east of US-77 explodes in flames as the grass fire crosses the highway.



A Saturday night street dance in Hillsboro brought 150 people to sway to the music, drink free soft drinks, eat snacks, and listen to the Justus band. A Saturday night street dance in Hillsboro brought 150 people to sway to the music, drink free soft drinks, eat snacks, and listen to the Justus band.



Peabody-Burns's Sophie Coover and Marion's Gabby Newell meet in the middle competing for an edge in Thursday's match, which Marion won in straight sets. Peabody-Burns's Sophie Coover and Marion's Gabby Newell meet in the middle competing for an edge in Thursday's match, which Marion won in straight sets.